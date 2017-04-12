Elephone S8 Renders And Real Life Images Leak, Bezels Begone

The Elephone S8 leaked a couple of times thus far, and that just happened yet again, at least it seems like it. This time around we have plenty of Elephone S8 pics to share with you, as both renders and real life images of the phone surfaced. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll be able to see renders of the Red, Black, White and Green color variants of the Elephone S8. Now, you’ll notice that this design is somewhat different than what we’ve seen thus far, as this phone does not sport a home key below the display, only Elephone’s branding, and that’s it. This handset also comes with an incredibly high screen-to-body ratio, and considering that its design is somewhat different than the Elephone S8 we’ve seen thus far, it is possible that Elephone plans to release two variants of the device, one with a home key, and one without. On the other hand, it’s also possible that this phone will be called differently.

Now, in the gallery down below, you’ll also notice a couple of real life images of the Elephone S8, and this phone actually sports a home key below the display, and it comes with a somewhat lower screen-to-body ratio. All in all, both of these devices resemble the Xiaomi Mi MIX quite a bit, and both of them are inspired by Xiaomi’s phablet, that’s for sure. The phone that is shown off in renders is, arguably, better looking, due to its thinner bezels and what not, but both phones seem quite compelling. Now, chances are that the phone shown in real life images is the Elephone S8, and the phone that we’ve seen in renders is something else, but we cannot confirm anything just yet, we’ll just have to wait for the company to release more information.

Now, as far as Elephone S8’s specifications are concerned, we do not have that much info just yet. We’re fairly positive that it will be fueled by one of MediaTek’s processors, maybe the Helio P25 or the Helio X30, it remains to be seen. Now, in addition to that, the phone will sport 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and chances are more than one internal storage variant will be available. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the Elephone S8, and on top of it, you’ll get Elephone’s Android skin, of course. The Elephone S8 will be announced in the coming months, though the company still did not share any specific timeframe, so stay tuned for more info.

