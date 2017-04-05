Electronics Deals – April 5th, 2017: Amazon Fire Tablet, Galaxy S7 & More

In today’s Amazon Gold Box Deal of the day there’s a Philips Sonicare toothbrush on sale, which is always a good buy. Then there is also a Panasonic home phone, for those that still use one, on sale. A couple of good products on sale in the Gold Box today, but nothing to exciting.

The Galaxy Tab S3 is now finally available. It’s one of the best tablets on the market right now, and hands down the best Android tablet available. It does cost around $599, which is pretty expensive, but you do also get the S Pen, which is arguably one of its best features.

The Galaxy Tab S3 isn’t for everyone, especially at that price, but the Amazon Fire Tablet might be a better choice, and it’s just $39 right now. Amazon has discounted their best-selling tablet to just $39. Now this tablet isn’t as high-end or powerful as the Galaxy Tab S3, but you’ll still get plenty of power out of it, which is going to be nice to have.

Right now over at B&H Photo, they are offering $100 off of the LG Watch Style, bringing the price down to just $179. This is the newest smartwatch from LG, and it was designed with Google to showcase the latest version of Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0. It was launched in February, and it’s already seeing a pretty big sale, so now is definitely the time to pick one up if you haven’t already.

The Sony a6000 mirrorless camera is also on sale right now from B&H Photo. They are offering up this mirrorless camera along with 16-50mm kit lens for just $598. That’s about $100 off of its regular price, making it a great price, especially since this is a brand new model and not a refurbished one.

While the Galaxy S8 may be up for pre-order, it’s not the phone everyone wants right now. Especially when they see that price tag. Luckily the Galaxy S7 is still a great smartphone and is on sale for just $319 right now over at eBay, making it a great deal. This is an unlocked model, so you can use it on any GSM carrier you’d like.

Buy the Galaxy S7



Over at Newegg, they are having a huge TV sale to celebrate Spring. And one of the more interesting TV’s is their VIZIO 55-inch 4K TV that is available for just $699. That is a pretty crazy price for this TV, and definitely worth picking up. This TV does also include Chromecast being built in.

Today Only!

Philips Sonicare Flexcare Platinum Non-Connected Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush – $99

Panasonic KX-TGE233B Expandable Cordless Digital Phone – $49

Panasonic Lumix G Vario 14-140mm f/3.5-5.6 ASPH. POWER O.I.S. Lens – $547

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $1699

New Releases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – $599

Pre-Order the LG G6 – Varied Prices – AT&T, B&H Photo, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S8 – AT&T, B&H Photo, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – AT&T, B&H Photo, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon

Moto G5 Plus (2GB/32GB) – $185

Moto G5 Plus (4GB/64GB) – $239

Sony Xperia XZs – $699

Alcatel A30 – $59

LG K20 Plus – $199

Samsung Galaxy J7 V – $240

GoPro Karma with Harness for HERO5 – $799

GoPro HERO5 – $399

Smartphones & Tablets

Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-930V 32GB – $319

Apple iPhone 6s a1633 64GB – $379

LG V20 – $509

Sony XPERIA XZ Dual Sim F8332 – $498

Honor 6X – $249

LG G5 – $389

Samsung Galaxy View SM-T677A 64GB – $329

Samsung Galaxy Tab A – $189

Apple iPad Pro 9.7 – $569

Amazon Fire HD 8 – $69

Amazon Fire 7-inch – $39

Mobile Accessories

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Memory Card – $45

Mpow Air Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount – $9.69

Mpow Cell Phone Holder for Car – $10.99

Mpow Bluetooth Selfie Stick – $12.99

AUKEY USB Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports & 4 USB Ports – $34.99

RAVPower Portable Charger 26800mAh Total 5.5A Output 3-USB Ports Battery Pack – $35

Wearables

Moto 2nd Gen Moto 360 – $229

Moto 360 Sport Smartwatch – $125

LG Watch Style Smartwatch – $179

Headphones & Speakers

Samsung Level U Pro Stereo Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones – $39

Fugoo Tough Rugged Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Speaker – $69

Bluedio Bluetooth 4.1 Stereo Headsets T2 Plus – $34.49

Bluedio BS-3 Bluetooth Wireless Stereo Speakers – $29.99

Cameras & Drones

Fujifilm X-T1 Mirrorless Digital Camera (Body Only) – $799

Samyang 14mm f/2.8 ED AS IF UMC Lens for Sony E Mount – $269

Prima Photo Small Travel Tripod – $79.88

Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT – $479

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $1699

Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens – $379

Canon EF 85mm f/1.8 USM Lens – $349

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II Mirrorless Micro Four Thirds Digital Camera with 14-42mm II R Lens – $599

TV’s & Soundbars

Sony HT-CT80 2.1 Channel Soundbar with Subwoofer – $98

Samsung UN65KU6300FXZA 65-Inch 2160p 4K UHD Smart LED TV – $1299

Samsung UN50J6200AFXZA 50-Inch 1080p HD Smart LED TV – $447

VIZIO M55-D0 M-Series 55″ 4K 120Hz Effective Refresh Rate LED-LCD HDTV – $699

Hitachi 43E3 1080p HD LED TV – $265

VIZIO M-series 70″ 4K 240Hz Effective Refresh Rate LED-LCD HDTV – $1699

Sony HT-CT790 330W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System – $398

Yamaha YAS-203 200W 2.1-Channel Soundbar System – $299

NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2nd Gen) – $194

Roku Premiere – $69

VIZIO 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV w/Chromecast – $534

Video Games

Microsoft Xbox One S Halo Collection Bundle – $259

Laptops & Computers

WD 4TB My Passport Ultra Metal Edition – $129

Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar – $2799

LG 34UM59-P 34″ 21:9 FreeSync IPS Monitor – $339

ASUS VP239H-P 23″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $129

Bose Companion 2 Series III Multimedia Speaker System – $99

WD 2TB My Passport Pro Portable RAID Storage Drive – $199

LG 34UM95-P 34″ 21:9 UltraWide IPS Monitor with Thunderbolt – $899

WD 4TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive – $119

Smart Home

Kevo Bluetooth Electronic Lock – $134