Electronics Deals – April 12th, 2017: TP-Link, Beats & More

In today’s deals, Amazon has filled their Gold Box Deals of the Day with a jump starter for your car. This is a great item to pick up, so that next time you leave your lights on and come out to a dead battery in your car, you don’t need to call for help, you can simply jump start your car yourself.

Looking for a new mouse? The Logitech MX Master is a great one to pick up, and Amazon has it on sale for as low as $69. That’s about 30% off of the regular price of this mouse. This is one of the most popular mice on the market, largely due to how versatile it really is. It’s great for gaming, also great for editing video and for taking on the go.

Amazon is offering up the Honor 8 with 32GB of storage for just $299. That matches the lowest price we have seen for the Honor 8 so far, and the lowest price we’ve seen since the holiday season last fall. The Honor 8 has a 5.2-inch display, with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and there is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage.

Making your home a smart home can be a bit expensive, but with the TP-Link Smart Plug Mini, the company is hoping to make it easier and cheaper. This outlet is a smart outlet which can be controlled from your smartphone as well as your voice if you have Alexa or the Google Assistant, and right now it is $15 off of its regular price.

Those looking for a new pair of headphones may want to check out the Beats Solo2 wired headphones. Sure they are a wired pair of headphones, instead of being wireless, but they are still worth taking a look at. Right now, B&H Photo is offering these up for just $149, which is a pretty great price for this pair of headphones which usually retails for at least $199.

Today Only

Schumacher SL161 Red Fuel Lithium Ion Jump Starter – $33.85

Chateau Home Collection 800-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Deep Pocket Sateen Weave Calking Sheet Set – $68

Sennheiser PX 200-IIi On-Ear Stereo Headphones – $49

Sony KDL-48R510C 48-Inch 1080p Smart LED Television – $345 w/ code NAFCRPTF59

Black & Decker EM925AME-P1 0.9 cu.ft. 900 W Microwave Oven – $79

New Releases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – $599

Pre-Order the LG G6 – Varied Prices – AT&T, B&H Photo, Sprint, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S8 – AT&T, B&H Photo, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon

Pre-Order the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – AT&T, B&H Photo, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon

Fitbit Alta HR – Amazon, B&H Photo, Fitbit.com

Moto G5 Plus (2GB/32GB) – $185

Moto G5 Plus (4GB/64GB) – $239

Sony Xperia XZs – $699

Alcatel A30 – $59

Smartphones & Tablets

LG Google Nexus 5X 32GB – $299

LG V10 H900 64GB – $299

Nextbit Robin 32GB Smartphone – $149

Sony Xperia XZ – $499

Honor 8, 32GB – $299

BlackBerry DTEK60 – $449

BlackBerry DTEK50 – $249

Moto G Plus XT1644 4th Gen. 16GB – $189

Moto Z Play XT1635 32GB – $399

Sony Xperia X Compact F5321 32GB – $349

Mobile Accessories

Anker Ultra-Compact 24W 2-Port Car Charger $11.89

Anker PowerLine+ Lightning Cable – $11.89

Cambond Braided USB C Charging Cable with Reversible Connector, 6.6-Feet – $6.99 w/ code 5WNC56L5

Anker Phone Camera Lens Kit – $9.99

Mpow Air Vent Magnetic Car Phone Mount – $9.69

Seneo PA014 Fast Wireless Charger – $19.95

Trianium Atomic Pro Charging Battery Pack for Samsung S7 – $38.75

Trianium Atomic S Pro Charging Battery Pack for Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge – $41.75

AUKEY USB Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Port & 8 USB Ports – $43.99

AUKEY USB Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports & 4 USB Ports – $34.99

Headphones & Speakers

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo2 Wired On-Ear Headphones – $149

TaoTronics TT-BH06 BL Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Bluetooth 4.1 – $19.99

Photive BTH3 Over-The-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones – $39.95

Sennheiser HD 4.40 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones – $149

UE BOOM 2 Phantom Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker – $149

Audeze SINE On-Ear Headphone – $449

Wearables

Moto 360 Sport Smartwatch – $129

Moto 2nd Gen Moto 360 42mm Men’s Smartwatch – $199

Misfit Ray – $58

Samsung Gear Fit2 – $174

Huawei Watch Stainless Steel with Black Suture Leather Strap – $265

ASUS ZenWatch 2 – $129

Cameras

Canon EOS Rebel T5 DSLR Camera with 18-55mm and 75-300mm Lenses – $499

DJI Inspire 1 v2.0 RAW Quadcopter with Zenmuse X5R 4K Camera and 3-Axis Gimbal – $4299

Canon Speedlite 600EX II-RT – $479

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens – $1699

Sony Alpha a5000 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 16-50mm Lens – $379

Canon EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM Lens – $749

Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 USM Lens – $329

Sony Alpha a7R II Mirrorless Digital Camera – $2898

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0-5.6 R Lens – $149

Tokina 100mm f/2.8 AT-X M100 AF Pro D Macro Autofocus Lens for Nikon AF-D – $369

GoPro HERO4 Black – $329

TV’s & Soundbars

Avera 49EQX10 49-Inch 2160p 4K LED Television – $279

LG Electronics 55UH6030 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV – $847

Vizio M55-D0 M-Series 55″ 4K 120Hz Effective Refresh Rate LED-LCD HDTV – $699

Yamaha SRT-1500 MusicCast TV Speaker Base – $279

Klipsch RSB-14 2.1 Channel 2-way channel sound bar with 8″ subwoofer – $699

Bose SoundTouch 130 home theater system – $1349

VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar W/ Bluetooth – $99

Vizio SB3821-C6 38-Inch 2.1 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $159

Video Games

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console – Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Bundle – $299

PlayStation 4 Slim 500GB Console – Uncharted 4 Bundle – $299

PlayStation VR – VR Worlds Bundle – PlayStation 4 – $549

PlayStation Plus 1 Year Membership – $59.99

Sony PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – $76

Laptops & Accessories

Canon PIXMA PRO-100 Wireless Professional Inkjet Photo Printer – $379

Dell 15.6″ Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Series Display Notebook – $849

ASUS VP239H-P 23″ 16:9 IPS Monitor – $129

G-Technology 6TB G-DRIVE G1 USB 3.0 Hard Drive – $199.95

WD 1TB My Passport for Mac USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive – $59.99

Dell 13.3″ XPS 13 9360 Multi-Touch Notebook – $899

Lenovo 14″ ThinkPad X1 Yoga Multi-Touch 2-in-1 Notebook – $1584

Smart Home

TP-Link Smart LED Light Bulb – $19.99

TP-Link Smart Plug Mini – $34.99

Ecobee3 Thermostat with Sensor – $199

Sonos CONNECT Wireless Receiver Component – $349

Neato Botvac Connected Wi-Fi Enabled Robot Vacuum – $668

Nest Cam Indoor security camera – $175.75

Withings Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor – $96.50