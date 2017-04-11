Dropbox And Dropbox Paper Are Updated With New Features

Dropbox and its note-taking app, Dropbox Paper, have received some major updates recently. For Dropbox users, the Android application is updated with a document scanner, a software feature popular among Dropbox users on iOS. The document scanner allows the user to take a picture of a document or an article and convert it to PDF format. Aside from converting the scans to PDF format, Dropbox users can also crop or rotate the images they have captured prior to conversion and merge different scans to make a single PDF. These features are useful for people who need soft copies of documents or receipts but do not have a scanner at hand, and it may be enough for some Dropbox users to ditch dedicated applications for document scanning. For Dropbox users with business accounts, they also have the additional feature of searching through their scanned documents using certain keywords.

Dropbox Paper, the cloud storage service’s bid to compete against Google Docs and Google Keep, has also been updated with new features, most important of which is the offline mode. The offline mode allows the app users to continue editing documents and notes even if they are away from a decent internet connection. With the Dropbox Paper service targeting businesses, this new feature is very helpful for professionals that always travel but need to create, edit, access, and comment on documents on the go. The document will then be synced when an internet connection becomes available. In addition to this offline feature, Dropbox Paper now also supports 20 new languages like French, Spanish, Dutch and Japanese, allowing multinational companies and their partners to use the same application across different offices around the globe.

These new features underscore the continued move of Dropbox from being a cloud storage provider to a service provider for businesses. Dropbox Paper itself is an application targeted towards businesses, with the app facilitating collaboration among employees through sharing and working together on documents. Despite this move to enterprise-focused services, Dropbox still offers these feature to customers using personal accounts. Also, Dropbox is still offering cloud storage solutions, its original business, to individual customers. Dropbox offers 2 GB of free storage upon registration but that free storage increases when you refer your friends and relatives to the service.