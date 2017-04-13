DJ Koh: Galaxy S8 Pre-Orders Higher Than Expected

Samsung says that the Galaxy S8 pre-orders exceed those of the Galaxy S7, at least thus far. This information comes from Samsung Mobile’s Head, Koh Dong-jin, who is also known as DJ Koh. Samsung has been available for pre-orders for a while now, and it will go on sale on April 21, at least in South Korea, United States and Canada, while initial reactions for both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been quite positive. It seems like quite a few consumers are looking to get one of these two devices following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

“It’s still a bit early, but initial response to the pre-orders that have begun at various places across the world have been better than expected,” said DJ Koh during a media briefing. Samsung actually introduced a new safety check procedure following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco in order to reassure consumers that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus won’t have similar problems, and it seems like consumers are not afraid of getting one of the Galaxy S8 devices, despite what happened with the Galaxy Note 7. DJ Koh did not share any specific numbers when it comes to the Galaxy S8 pre-orders, but let’s just say that the Galaxy S8 devices were pre-ordered over 600,000 times in only 5 days, in Korea alone. Now, DJ Koh also said that the company will try to make a recovery in China, using their new flagship smartphones as their main weapon in order to do so, though he also admitted that it might take time before Samsung actually manages to do that due to the complexity of the Chinese smartphone market.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus handsets were introduced at the end of last month. These two handsets are made out of metal and glass, and are quite similar. The two phones share most of their specs, while they’re identical on the outside in terms of the design, despite the fact the Galaxy S8 Plus is a somewhat larger phone. Android Nougat comes pre-installed on both devices, and Samsung had introduced both the Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895-powered variants of these two smartphones, and their availability is market dependent, of course. If you’d like to know more about the two phones, click here.