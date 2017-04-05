Discogs V1.10 Update Brings Improved Wantlist Syncing & More

Discogs v1.10 brings improvements to Wantlist syncing and more in the latest update that is going live now for Android devices. In addition to improved Wantlist syncing the new update introduces a range of other improvements to the already existing set of features, like improvements to the VinylHub feature and improvements to the menu UX. This update isn’t about adding a whole bunch of new features, but rather about adding in some refinement to the app in its current state and fixing some of the bugs that have been hitting some users.

When it comes to the Wantlist, some users were reportedly having issues with their data syncing when they made any sort of change to the Wantlist or to a collection that they created via their accounts on the Discogs website, and this update fixes those issues that people were having. For those that have been fans of the capability to view record stores in their area the VinylHub feature has no doubt been an invaluable asset and the v1.10 update improves this feature so that it runs more smoothly and with less issue.

One new thing that has been added is App Shortcut support, although this will only be usable for Android devices that are running on Android 7.1 Nougat and above as this is the first version of Android to support this particular feature. For Discogs users who already have a device that’s running on the Android Nougat software, long pressing the home screen app icon for Discogs will bring up shortcut options to launch the Search, Wantlist, Scan Barcode, and Collections features so they can quickly access any of them without having to actually open up the application beforehand. In addition to all of the improvements mentioned so far, the v1.10 update has now fixed quite a few bugs and has made plenty of stability improvements so that the app should work better overall. There have also been some improvements made to the menu UX of the app although the Discogs team didn’t mention specifically what the menu UX improvements were. The update should already be live on the Play Store and those who already have it installed can head to the My Apps section of the Play Store to initiate the update, while anyone who hasn’t tried the app out before can download it from the button below.