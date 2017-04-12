DeX Station For Galaxy S8 Hits Netherlands At A 20% Discount

The Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) station for the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus is now available for purchase in the Netherlands at a 20-percent discount. Consumer electronics retailer KnalDeals.com is currently offering Samsung’s latest smartphone accessory for €119 ($126), whereas the DeX station is available for pre-orders for €149 ($158) in the rest of Europe. Customers in the Netherlands can pre-order the accessory and have it ship for free, but those looking to take advantage of this deal might want to hurry seeing how the online listing reveals there are less than ten units left in stock as of this writing.

While the DeX station isn’t being advertised as one of the main selling points of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, Samsung’s gadget has the potential to completely change the way consumers use their smartphones, depending on how widely adopted it ends up being. The station connects to most contemporary monitors and serves as a docking hub for your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus which you can simply insert into the device and use it like a regular computer with a mouse and a keyboard. The phone-to-PC concept has already been explored by some original equipment manufacturers — including Samsung — in the past, but the idea has yet to be successfully commercialized. However, many previous attempts to create the ultimate all-in-one device have failed because the technology simply wasn’t advanced enough, so Samsung might finally be able to change that seeing how the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are some of the most powerful smartphones ever created.

Both handsets are powered by either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), depending on the region, in addition to featuring 4GB of RAM and at least 64GB of internal storage. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer even created a variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus that boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, though that model is still limited to select Asian markets and there’s currently no information on whether it will eventually launch in the West. The Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are scheduled to be released worldwide on Friday, April 21.