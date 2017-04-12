Deal: VIZIO 43-inch 4K TV with Chromecast Built-in for $329 – 4/12/17

VIZIO is one of the few TV makers out that has built Chromecast into their TV’s and right now their smallest of their big screen TV’s is on sale over at eBay. Coming in at $329, which is a pretty fantastic price for this TV, and it would make a great addition to any entertainment center.

This is a 43-inch 4K TV from VIZIO, which has about four HDMI ports, allowing you to easily plug in your Roku set-top box, a cable set-top box, a PlayStation 4 and another peripheral. So that it can really be the center of your entertainment system. And of course with Chromecast built-in, you have all kinds of content right there at your fingertips without having to use another HDMI port on your TV. With Chromecast, you can Cast just about any TV show or movie, or even use your TV for streaming music, from your smartphone, tablet or even laptop. This also works for streaming from DIRECTV NOW, AT&T’s over-the-top streaming service.

This VIZIO TV is available as a refurbished unit. So it’s not brand new, but it is still nearly $170 off of the regular price, which is nothing to sneeze at in its own right. You can pick this up from eBay today for $329, and they are offering up free shipping with this TV.