Deal: Ulefone Power 2 For $169.99 With $40 Worth Of Goodies

Ulefone had introduced their Power 2 smartphone last month, and the company is now giving away a number of coupons for this smartphone. To be more specific, we’re talking about $10 coupons here, which will essentially lower the price of the device from $179.99 to $169.99. Do keep in mind that you can utilize one of these coupons only if you purchase the device from Aliexpress, and in addition to the discount, you will also get a gift bag which is worth $40. Now, we’re talking about goodies that are included with the phone, not an exact bag, of course, so you will get a phone stand, a tempered glass protection for the Ulefone Power 2 and also a leather case for your brand new device.

It is worth mentioning that Ulefone is currently in the process of fulfilling Ulefone Power 2 pre-orders, and if you purchase the device through Aliexpress, it will be sent you a week later, says Ulefone. The company is giving away $5,000 worth of coupons for the device, which means they’re giving away 500 coupons to consumers. If you considered purchasing the Ulefone Power 2 but were unable to decide, well, this might push you over the edge, as you will get $40 worth of goodies and also a $10 discount on the phone itself. The Ulefone Power 2 is quite a compelling device in terms of specs, as this is a mid-range offering by the company. The Ulefone Power 2 features a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The phone is fueled by the MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in a 6,050mAh battery on the inside, which is one of the main features of this device, actually.

Android 7.0 Nougat comes pre-installed on the Ulefone Power 2, and a 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone. A 5-megapixel snapper can be found on the front of the Ulefone Power 2, and the phone also offers fast charging (9V / 2A). The Ulefone Power 2 is available in Gray, Black and Gold color variants from Aliexpress, and this phone also comes with two SIM card slots (2 x Nano SIM).

Buy the Ulefone Power 2 from Aliexpress