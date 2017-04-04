Deal Spigen’s Galaxy S8 Cases Are Up To 50% Off – 4/4/17

The Galaxy S8 is currently available for pre-order at all four major carriers and most major retailers, and it’ll be available on April 21st around the world. Which means that accessory and case makers are beginning to get their range of Galaxy S8 accessories ready, and one of those is Spigen. Who are currently selling their range of Galaxy S8 cases on eBay, and have marked them down by up to 50%. Making it a great time to pick up a case or two, especially since Spigen’s cases are some of the more popular ones for any Android smartphone.

Some of the cases on sale include the Spigen Liquid Air Armor for $13.99, the Spigen Ultra Slim Thin Fit case for $12.99, the Spigen Rugged Armor for $14.99, the Spigen Neo Hybrid for $16.99 and the Spigen Ultra Hybrid for $14.99. These are some of their best-selling cases and they are already pretty heavily discounted. So if you are purchasing, or have already pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, now is definitely the time to pick up a case or two.

eBay is offering free shipping on all of these cases, and there are plenty more available. They also have a few other accessories on sale like the Samsung Wireless Fast Charging Stand for $19.99, typically this sells for $69.99, so that’s a whopping 71% off of the regular retail price. You can check out the link below for all of the Galaxy S8 accessories at eBay.