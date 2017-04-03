Deal: Save $350 on the Unlocked LG V20 w/ Code – 4/3/17

The LG V20 is currently available unlocked from Newegg for just $449. That’s $350 off of its regular price and the lowest price we’ve seen for a brand new LG V20. Newegg lists it as $499, but if you use the promo code EMCSRERD5 at checkout, you’ll get an additional $50 off, bringing it down to $449.

LG’s V20 is their large flagship that was announced last fall. It sports a 5.7-inch display and does still have that secondary, ticker display that debuted on the V10. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding the storage as well. LG has tossed in a removable 3200mAh battery on the LG V20, to make sure that it lasts all day. And of course, if it doesn’t, you can just pop it out and pop in a new one. It also does support Quick Charge 3.0, so you can charge it up pretty quickly.

This model is unlocked and will work on both AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks. According to Newegg’s website, the sale is going on now through Tuesday (and will end at midnight on Tuesday). So if you are interested in picking up the LG V20, you’ll want to move quickly on this model.