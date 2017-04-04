Deal: LG Watch Style Smartwatch for just $179 – 4/4/17

The LG Watch Style is the more stylish of LG’s two new smartwatches, running on Android Wear 2.0, and right now it’s being discounted to just $179. That’s $100 off of its regular price. B&H Photo as well as Best Buy (via their eBay store front) are selling the LG Watch Style for $179, and it’s making this smartwatch almost an impulse buy.

LG and Google debuted the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport earlier this year, as the two smartwatches that would be launching Android Wear 2.0. The LG Watch Style was a bit more stylish and also lacks 4G LTE connectivity. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, unless you were wanting to leave your phone at home. With Android Wear 2.0, you get Android Pay, better apps and basically an entirely overhauled OS on your wrist. The LG Watch Style has been receiving rave reviews since it was launched in February, and for just $179, it’s definitely worth picking up.

B&H Photo is offering up free expedited shipping on the LG Watch Style, while eBay is offering free shipping and even in-store pick up at your local Best Buy. Making it a great option for buying the LG Watch Style, as you can buy it from eBay and then head to your local Best Buy and pick it up today.