Deal: JBL Flip 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $64 – Today Only

Amazon is offering up the JBL Flip 3 as part of their Gold Box Deal of the Day today. Which means today, and today only (until midnight PDT), the JBL Flip 3 is going to be on sale, it’s priced at just $63.99. Typically, this sells for around $99.95, brand new, so this is a pretty great price for a great speaker.

The JBL Flip 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with great sound and great battery life. JBL says that the 3000mAh battery can give you around 10 hours of continuous playback. On top of that, the JBL Flip 3 is also a water resistant Bluetooth speaker, meaning that you can use it in the shower, or at the beach and not worry about it getting damaged. This is a feature that is beginning to become a lot more popular these days. The JBL Flip 3 is available in a slew of colors including black, blue, red, pink, orange, white and turquoise. There is also a yellow color that is available, but it’s slightly more expensive at $79.95, which is still $20 off of the regular price.

It's also eligible for Amazon Prime's free shipping.

