Deal: Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Tracker for $99 – 4/7/17

The Fitbit Charge 2 is currently on sale over at eBay for just $99. That’s $30 off of its regular price of $129 and matches the all-time low price that we have seen for a brand new Charge 2, while refurbished and used units have seen lower prices. The Fitbit Charge 2 is available in blue, black, plum and teal.

For those that might be unfamiliar with the Charge 2, it’s the successor to the Charge HR. It’s a fitness tracker that tracks just about everything you can think of. This includes your heart rate, your activity, calories burned, your workouts and even your sleep. It’s a pretty small and lightweight wearable, and it looks great as well. The Fitbit Charge 2 is one of the best fitness trackers on the market right now, and it can also have its bands switched out. Fitbit offers a slew of silicon, leather and metal bands for the Fitbit Charge 2, so that you can really make it your own.

This Charge 2 is being shipped for free, and the seller has a 99.2% positive feedback rating, so it’s definitely a good one to check out. Returns are accepted, if for some reason you don’t want to keep the Fitbit Charge 2 or it arrives damaged.