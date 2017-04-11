Deal of the Day: SanDisk Storage Discounted Up to 36% – Today Only!

Over on Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day, SanDisk has a number of their most popular storage solutions discounted, by as much as 36% off of their regular price. This includes things like micro SD cards, portable SSD’s, regular sized SD cards and even some flash drives with plenty of storage. If you’ve been looking to grab a few SD cards on sale, now is definitely the time to pick up a few.

SanDisk’s 256GB micro SD card is available for $119, that’s down from its regular price of $199. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen on this micro SD card, and it’s also a great way to expand the storage on your Android smartphone. Another good option is their 128GB micro SD card which is available for just $32.99, also a pretty great deal, although it’s not quite the lowest we’ve seen on this one. Those looking for a full sized SD card, perhaps for a camera, will want to check out their 128GB SD card which is currently selling for the same price, $32.99. As far as flash drives go, there’s also a 64GB model coming in at $16.99, and you can pick up a 500GB portable SSD for $159. Now that may seem rather expensive, but these SSD’s are still fairly expensive and $159, is actually a good price.

These prices are good today only, so you’ll want to pick these up before they are gone. It’s definitely a good time to stock up on some SD and micro SD cards, especially since you never know when those can croak.