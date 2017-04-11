Deal: Caseology Cases Discounted As Low As $3.99 for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge & More – 4/11/17

Caseology makes some rather stunning looking cases for most of the flagship smartphones out there, and right now they have discounted the majority of their cases to as low as $3.99, making it a great time to pick one or two up. These are available for the Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and LG G5.

Starting with the Google Pixel, we have the Waterfall series for $3.99 with the code 98FYNG9D and the Pixel XL uses code LEKO8UPF. The Galaxy S7 has the Vault Series for $4.99 with code LBRHRKPI, the Messenger series in brown with code LBRHRKPI, in Navy Blue with code T3VCLRZK, and in beige with code NNY3CVNS for $4.99. The Wavelength Series is also available for $4.99, in mint green with code BJ358YST, navy blue with code 98YFNG9D and Coral Pink with code 3QLWECQH. Finally for the Galaxy S7 we have the Skyfall Series which is priced at $3.99 and available in navy blue with code LBRHRKPI, rose gold with code BJ358YST and gold with code 98YFNG9D. The Galaxy S7 Edge has the Wavelength series in coral pink with code VIUGTINX and mint green with code BJ358YST for $4.99 each. There’s also the Envoy Series for $4.99 with code BJ358YST.

Finally we have the LG G5, and all of these cases are available for just $3.99. The Skyfall series is in black with code 98YFNG9D, silver with code 3QLWECQH, navy blue with code J29QBTDQ, and gold with code 3AXY5LG8. The Wavelength series is in mint green with code 98YFNG9D, black with code 3QLWECQH, black and gold with code J29QBTDQ, navy blue with code 3AXY5LG8 and finally coral pink with code KRPME6AR.