Deal: Anker Discounts Their PowerCore 10400 & 15600 Battery Packs – 4/12/17

Anker has discounted two of their most popular battery packs, the PowerCore 10400 and PowerCore 15600, from now through April 24th. Making it a great time to pick up a new battery pack. These are discounted by 17% and 16% respectively. The PowerCore 10400 comes in at $19.99, and the PowerCore 15600 is $26.99.

These two battery packs are pretty similar, neither of which use Qualcomm’s Quick Charge technology, but that shouldn’t be a deal breaker, seeing as their PowerIQ technology is available. PowerIQ basically talks with the device that is plugged in to see how much power it can take safely without damaging the device. So it’s not technically Quick Charge, but it will still charge your device(s) pretty quickly. Both of these have two USB-A ports for charging multiple devices simultaneously, and you also can charge it using a micro USB cable. Unfortunately, Anker has not made the jump over to USB-C just yet. That likely will happen in the near future, with many devices jumping over to USB-C.

These prices are good now through April 24th or while supplies last, so you’ll want to pick one up (or both) before they are gone. There’s no promo code needed for these, so you can just head to the link below and pick up whichever one you want. These are both eligible for Amazon’s Prime free shipping. So you can get them on your doorstep in two days or less. If you are not an Amazon Prime member, you can head to the link below and sign up for a free 30-day trial.

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime