Deal: Anker Discounts Headphones, Battery Packs & More for Easter – 4/10/17

Anker is already thinking ahead to the upcoming long weekend, for Easter, and have started their Easter sale which has quite a few goodies on sale right now. This includes a few headphones, a battery pack, charger, cable, and more.

First up is the Anker SoundBuds Slim, which we just published our review on earlier today. Anker is discounting these from $25.99 to just $21.99, using the code BEST3235 at checkout. Now for those that might have an iPhone or iPad, Anker has their Lightning headphones on sale as well. The IE10 are normally $39.99, but you can pick them up for just $31.99 with the code BEST3011. Rounding out the audio category are two speakers, their nano Bluetooth speaker which is $16.99 with the code BEST3104 and then the Classic Portable Wireless Bluetooth speaker which is $26.99 with the code BEST7908.

Moving on, the Anker PowerCore+ 26800 Power Bank is seeing a 20% discount, dropping down to just $55.99 with the promo code BEST1374. Their Quick Charge 3.0 PowerPack and travel case is just $59.99 with the code BEST2837 and finally the Anker Extendable Wired Selfie Stick is just $7.99 with the code BEST7160.