Deal: Amazon Discounts Select Unlocked Smartphones, Today Only

Today, and today only, Amazon is offering some pretty steep discounts on select unlocked smartphones. These smartphones all work with both AT&T and T-Mobile’s networks and other GSM carriers like MetroPCS, Straight Talk and Cricket Wireless. These prices are good until midnight PDT tonight.

In this sale, you can pick up the Sony Xperia XA for $179, that’s $70 off of its regular price. The Sony Xperia XA Ultra is also on sale for $269.99, and that’s down from $329. When it comes to Lenovo, their Phab 2 is on sale for $149 and the Phab 2 Pro (the Tango smartphone) is priced at $399. LeEco’s latest smartphones are also part of this sale, with the Le S3 coming in at $159 and the Le Pro3 at $279 (and yes you do still get the DIRECTV NOW free three month trial). The ASUS ZenFone Zoom is available for $169, and finally the Coolpad Conjr is here for just $144.

These are some pretty great prices for some pretty great smartphones, and are up to 30% off. These aren’t the most high-end smartphones available, but they are pretty decent ones and will be great for just about everyone out there. You can pick up any of these eight smartphones from the links below. Remember, they are only on sale today.