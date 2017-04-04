Costco Discounts Google Play Gift Cards & Codes

There are often savings to be had from wholesale warehouse club Costco, and now there are some Costco cuts on Google Play codes and gift cards up for grabs. The current deals apply to $100 Google Play codes as well as $50 Google Play gift cards. However, bear in mind that the codes and gift cards cannot be used for Google Store device purchases, so this is not a way to make an easy saving on the popular Google Pixel.

Google Play recently celebrated its fifth birthday and now has over a billion active users across 190 countries, with millions of apps to choose from. For those who often make Google Play Store purchases, this is a chance to get some paid apps or content at a discount, although you’ll need to be a Costco member to take advantage. As well as paid apps and content, such as television shows, songs, and books, Google Play codes can also be used towards Google’s YouTube Red subscription and other Google services.

The usual price of a $100 Google Play code through Costco is $92.99, already offering a tidy saving of $7.01. However, until April 16, Costco is trimming off an extra $10, meaning you can get a $100 code for $82.99. The deal applies to online sales from the source below and you’ll receive your code via email. The offer is limited to 5 per member, and it’s worth noting that membership of Costco costs $55 annually.

Meanwhile, if you want a $50 Google Play gift card there’s an offer that applies to online as well as store sales. Costco usually sells the $50 gift card for $46.99, but at the moment a discount will save you either $5 or $7.50. It’s not exactly straightforward as some customers are finding the deal at $39.49 while others are seeing a price of $41.99. The difference in pricing may be dependent on which state you are in, although that’s not entirely clear at the moment. Unlike the Google Play code offer, there is no indication on how long this latest deal for gift cards applies for, so you might want to be quick. Of course, if you head to your local Costco store you’ll be able to pick one up straight away.