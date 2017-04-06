ComicBlitz Comes To Android With Thousands Of Digital Comics

ComicBlitz has come to Android with thousands of digital comics available to read on the go, letting users have a plethora of comics at their fingertips from some of the industry’s top comic publishers like Valiant, Top Cow, and more. In total there are over 4,500 comics available within the app’s extensive library with over 750 titles, with many of them available to read at no cost and the only requirement being that users set up a free membership to access the service. Should users decide they want access to the entire library of comic books they can set up a monthly subscription for the cost of $7.99.

In addition to reading comic books on the go right from the app interface, which generally requires an internet connection to access the content, users can choose to download comic books to read while they’re not connected so if they end up offline for any period of time they can store the digital comics on their device’s internal storage. It is worth noting though that users will be limited to downloading up to 1GB of comics, so users will want to make sure to read through their downloaded content on a regular basis so the 1GB doesn’t fill up preventing them from downloading others in the future.

For accessing comics offline, which ComicBlitz is referring to as “comic streaming,” users will need to be connected to Wi-Fi at least according to the app’s description on the Play Store. That being said, when you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network and if you’re paying for the premium membership, your access to comics is unlimited so you can read as many as you want each month without any limitations other than running out of stuff to read if you happen to go through everything. Graphic novels are included in the app too, and if you find anything you want to read but aren’t going to read it right away, you can store these to your bookshelf so you essentially save them for later and can get back to them easily without having to search or browse for them again. ComicBlitz has a pretty easy to navigate interface and comics are mostly full screen when you open them up to read them, though the app does not make use of the actual full screen feature that is native to Android, so you’ll still be stuck with the nav and status bars at the top and bottom of the system UI. That being said, this isn’t really a bad thing if you have a fairly large display as you’ll still have plenty of reading room. The app is live now on the Play Store if you want to give it a shot.