Comcast Reportedly Working On NBC Streaming Service

Comcast, being a traditional cable company, is naturally pressured by streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, and recent reports point to them fighting that pressure by readying a streaming service that will utilize exclusive NBC content, much in the same vein as services that allow subscribers to pay a la carte for content from cable channels and content creators like HBO. Content from NBC may not be the only thing on the service, of course; Comcast is allegedly considering putting shows from some of their own channels in the mix, like Syfy, as well as offering a live option to allow users to watch NBC as though they’re in front of a TV.

The service is supposedly going to be coming out some time in the next 12 to 18 months, though restrictions on Comcast’s use of services including NBC content, terms that became effective with their purchase of a majority stake in NBCUniversal, will make it difficult to roll out the service for a while; those restrictions reportedly expire in September of 2018. Even assuming the service launches without a hitch and has NBC and Comcast content on board, they will have to differentiate themselves somehow to attract a decent subscriber base; some similar services under similar banners, such as CBS, only have around 1.5 million users. Compared to the number of cord cutters shifting toward streaming services and normally gravitating toward Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Instant Video, are pretty small. Netflix alone counted up close to 100 million users back in the tail end of last year.

This bit of information comes hot on the heels of Comcast jumping into the wireless game at long last, after a good few years of speculation, rumors, and moves toward doing so. Comcast is not the only cable company to seek an alternate means of revenue, nor are they the first to do so by launching a streaming service using some of their own content. NBC, however, may be the boost that such a concept needs, with reports saying that they’re currently the most watched network in the valuable 18-49 demographic, the sweet spot for advertising to a wide audience.