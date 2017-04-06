Comcast Announces ‘Xfinity Mobile’ Wireless Service

Comcast has long talked about entering the wireless market and has now finally followed up on that idea by announcing Xfinity Mobile, thus becoming the first big cable company to make the jump into the wireless business. Xfinity Mobile is unique in its low price and flexibility, allowing up to five lines per a single service contract with no line access fees, and pricing unlimited data at $65 per month, with a soft cap set at 20GB. Alternatively, customers can pay $45 per line if they’re on a qualifying Xfinity home plan. While a large family plan may end up being cheaper on traditional carriers, the price is decent for individuals and smaller plans, especially since customers can switch their plan each month with no penalty.

The plan is a cross between a traditional MNVO and a Wi-Fi-First MNVO, and it’s only available to Xfinity customers. Xfinity customers can add the service to their cable bill for free and pay no line access fees; up to five lines of calls and texts come free, along with 100MB of shared 4G LTE data. Comcast uses Verizon’s LTE network to patch up coverage when customers are not near one of their 16 million customer-only Wi-Fi hotspots or another source of Wi-Fi. Customers on the unlimited plan will see slower speeds after 20GB of used data, though Comcast’s press release was not clear on whether that means throttling or deprioritization of traffic, though the latter seems more likely. Regardless, more information on the matter should be available shortly.

When the plan first rolls out, only recent iPhones will be available alongside with it. Devices from Samsung and LG are reportedly coming, and even though the press release did not specify which ones, the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, and the LG G6 seem like reasonable bets. Using your own device with the service may not be an option as Comcast’s press release makes no mention of that possibility, and the devices on offer will likely have custom software made to connect automatically to available Wi-Fi hotspots and manage LTE data usage. Customer support will be available 24/7 via text messages, and customers on the service will automatically be signed into other Comcast apps and services. Customers who opt for the new service will be able to watch most Xfinity content on the go and control billing and account details through the Xfinity Mobile app, the company said.