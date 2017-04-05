Chinese Case Maker Intros Xiaomi Mi 6 Cases, Device Leaks

A ton of Xiaomi Mi 6 leaks and rumors surfaced in the last couple of weeks, and now we get to take a look at the phone’s alleged cases. If you take a look at the gallery down below, you’ll get to see quite a few images showing off the same Xiaomi Mi 6 case in four color variants, black, blue, pink and gold. According to the source, these cases were already announced in China by an unnamed accessory maker. Truth be told, these cases look like something IMAK would announce, but we cannot confirm these are IMAK-branded cases, as the source doesn’t really share that info.

Now, thanks to these cases, we also get to take a look at the device itself, presuming that is the real deal that appeared in images. Based on this leak, the Xiaomi Mi 6 will, indeed, sport two camera sensors on the back, and the dual-LED, dual-tone flash will be placed next to them. A Type-C USB port will be placed on the bottom of the phone, and will be flanked by two sets of speaker grill cutouts. Below the display of this smartphone, you’ll be able to find a physical home key which will almost certainly double as a fingerprint scanner. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will also sport a metallic frame it seems, and the phone will also be quite thin. Unfortunately, though, it seems like the Xiaomi Mi 6 will not sport a 3.5mm headphone jack, at least based on the provided case images, which is a shame, but you’ll at least get an IR blaster which is placed on the top of the device, in the same place as it was on the Xiaomi Mi 5.

Now, according to rumors, Xiaomi plans to introduce two different size variants of the Xiaomi Mi 6, both of which will have several options in terms of RAM and storage. The Xiaomi Mi 6 will sport a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, while the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is expected to come with a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) panel. The Mi 6 will come in both 4GB and 6GB RAM flavors, while the Mi 6 Plus will pack in 6GB of RAM, based on rumors. Android Nougat will come pre-installed on the company’s new flagship devices, and on top of it, you’ll get Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS. The Xiaomi Mi 6 is rumored to land on April 18, so stay tuned.