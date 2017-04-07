Candy Crush Maker King Developing Call Of Duty Mobile Game

Candy Crush maker King is developing a new Call of Duty mobile game, several job listings posted on the company’s official website have revealed. The Activision Blizzard-owned company is not only seeking to deliver a high-quality mobile spin-off based on Activision’s popular series of first-person shooters but is also hoping its upcoming game will redefine the genre as a whole, the company revealed, dubbing its recently listed job openings as “a career opportunity of a lifetime.”

While the listing doesn’t reveal much about the company’s new Call of Duty project, reading between the lines does offer some insight regarding the kind of game King is developing. The wording of the listing suggests the upcoming mobile game will certainly be making its way to Android in the future and will feature a number of social elements, in addition to being “highly accessible.” The latter term suggests the studio might be working on a free-to-play mobile game supported by in-app purchases and advertising, which makes sense in light of the fact that King specializes in that type of games. However, regardless of how “accessible” the upcoming Call of Duty Android game ends up being, this still sounds like the most ambitious project of the London-based studio to date. While tremendously successful, the company’s previous mobile games like Candy Crush Saga were mostly completely casual in nature, and while it’s possible the new Call of Duty title won’t be an FPS, the part where King is talking about redefining the genre while also bringing the Call of Duty experience to mobile devices certainly implies mobile gamers are in for an FPS and not a match-three puzzle game titled Call of Duty Saga or anything else of the sort.

Finally, the studio’s listing suggests its developers are currently in the process of creating a prototype of the game, while the company is now looking for four new employees – a senior system designer, senior UI designer, level designer, and an art director. Due to that state of affairs, it’s unlikely the next Call of Duty mobile game will be released anytime soon and probably won’t even be officially announced prior to 2018.