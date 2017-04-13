Canadian Carriers Debut Attractive Trade-In Deals For LG G6

The LG G6 launched in Canada last week and local carriers Bell and Rogers, as well as their sub-brands Fido and Virgin Mobile are now offering attractive trade-in deals for eligible customers. According to MobileSyrup citing leaked internal documents, prospective LG G6 buyers in Canada can obtain trade-in credit worth $300 CAD from Bell or $400 CAD from Virgin Mobile, as long as they are either upgrading or activating a two-year Premium, Premium Plus, or Premium Light payment plan.

According to the source, Rogers offers the trade-in credit deal in its brick-and-mortar stores in Canada, and only when the smartphone is paired with select two-year Share Everything plans. As far as Fido’s offer is concerned, trade-in deals will be available in retail locations for customers upgrading or activating a two-year agreement, and the carrier has also provided a list of eligible trade-in smartphone models, including the Apple iPhone 4, Samsung Galaxy S3, HTC One M8, Sony Xperia Z3, Moto X Play, LG G2, and the BlackBerry Q10/Z10 or newer models. The list also mentions the Huawei Ascend G7, Ascend Y336, and the Ascend Mate 2 along with the Alcatel One Touch Pixi 3, One Touch Pop D3, and the Alcatel One Touch Idol 3.

The source also claims that the carrier’s list of eligible devices includes the Samsung Galaxy S4 or newer devices, the Apple iPhone 5C or later models, the entire LG G lineup save for the original model, the HTC One M8, One M9, and HTC 10, as well as the Sony Xperia Z3 or newer along with the Sony Xperia X Performance and Xperia XA. The Moto Z, Moto X Play, as well as the Google Pixel and Pixel XL are also eligible for the trade-in program, and so are a handful of BlackBerry devices including the BlackBerry Passport, PRIV, and BlackBerry Classic. The LG G6 is equipped with a FullVision 5.7-inch display featuring a resolution of 2880 by 1440 pixels and an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio, and it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 system-on-chip and 4GB of RAM, in addition to boasting 32GB of storage space. Most network operators in Canada currently offer the LG G6 for $199 CAD along with a two-year agreement, or for approximately $900 without a contract.