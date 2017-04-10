BLUBOO D1 With Dual Rear Cameras Shown Off In New Video

While BLUBOO already has a number of smartphones aimed at the affordable sector available, there is a new one set to become available soon, the BLUBOO D1. Prior to the launch of the BLUBOO D1, the smartphone has now (and for the first time) shown up in a video, highlighting some of the features that you can expect when it does become available.

Following in the trend of some of the newer smartphones from BLUBOO, the video highlights that the BLUBOO D1 is another smartphone that will come boasting a rear dual camera experience. According to the details coming through, the BLUBOO D1’s dual rear cameras will be comprised of an 8-megapixel camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. While the front-facing camera will come in a 5-megapixel form. One interesting point to note though, is that the video shows the rear dual cameras on the BLUBOO D1 are aligned vertically. Which is in contrast to the horizontal alignment that can be found on the current crop of BLUBOO smartphones, like the BLUBOO Dual. In addition to the actual camera hardware, it also seems as though there will be a number of camera software tweaks and features included as well. Another point worth noting is that the video does highlight that the BLUBOO D1 will come with a metal unibody build quality. Which considering this is a smartphone that is expected to become available at the very extreme end of the affordable sector, highlights the difference in build quality between the BLUBOO D1 and the rest of the typically-plastic affordable smartphones.

In terms of the rest of the specs, the BLUBOO D1 is a smartphone that comes equipped with a 5-inch display and a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the BLUBOO D1 comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek MTK6580 quad-core processor (clocking at 1.5 GHz). Additional features on offer include the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD card, and additional security protection thanks to the inclusion of a fingerprint sensor. This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 2,600 mAh battery and comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. Those interested in finding out more about the BLUBOO D1, can head through through the link below to check out the company’s official listing page, or watch the newly-released video in full below.