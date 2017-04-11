Best Screen Protectors for Samsung Galaxy S8 – April 2017

The Galaxy S8 has an amazing curved display which just looks stunning. And it’s something you won’t want to get scratched, never mind shattering it. Luckily, there are plenty of screen protectors out there that will protect that beautiful 5.8-inch display and keep it intact. Here are some of the best Galaxy S8 screen protectors currently available.

Skinomi TechSkin Full Coverage Screen Protector

This screen protector from Skinomi does protect the entire front of the device, except for the sensors at the top. This means that the entire device is protected and you can rest easy. Of course, you still don’t want to drop the Galaxy S8, as it could still shatter the device. The Skinomi TechSkin is using tempered glass, so it’ll feel natural to your finger.

Buy the Skinomi TechSkin Screen Protector

POY Tempered Glass Screen Protector

There’s also a great tempered glass screen protector here from POY for the Galaxy S8. This is a great option as it does also cover the entire front of the device and with it being tempered glass, it’ll feel more natural to your fingers, and you’ll even forget that there is a screen protector on your Galaxy S8. It is also fairly cheap, so it’s a no-brainer to pick one up for your new Galaxy S8.

Buy the POY Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen Screen Protector NeoFlex

Spigen has their NeoFlex Screen Protector available for the Galaxy S8, this is another good option for your brand new smartphone. As you’d expect, it’s a tempered glass screen protector so it’ll look and feel good on your Galaxy S8. Additionally, this does protect the entire front of your device, so it’ll keep everything covered.

Buy the Spigen Screen Protector NeoFlex

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield

The ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector is another good one to check out. This provides full protection for your Galaxy S8, including the curved edges of this beautiful smartphone. It’s easy to apply to the device, and also easy to take off, should you ever need or want to do so. It’s somewhat inexpensive, and definitely cheaper than getting the display replaced on your new Galaxy S8.

Buy the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield

SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

SuperShieldz has also joined the tempered glass club. This screen protector is actually being sold in a two-pack. So if you ever need to remove this screen protector and replace it, you don’t need to purchase a second one. Or if you bought two Galaxy S8’s, you can just purchase this screen protector once and protect both. It’s a great idea for those that need to protect that display.

Buy the SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

TechArmor Glass Screen Protector

Not a tempered glass one here, but it is a glass screen protector from TechArmor. So it doesn’t feel as nice or as premium as the tempered glass ones on this list, but still pretty great. The TechArmor Glass Screen Protector does offer full protection on the front of the Galaxy S8, which is definitely a good thing for those that are wanting to make sure their device is fully protected.

Buy the TechArmor Glass Screen Protector

OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

We all know OtterBox from their legendary cases that offer perhaps the most protection for any smartphone. And now they have their own screen protector in the Alpha Glass. This uses Fortified Glass, which keeps the display nice and clear, it’s also still reactive, and perhaps most importantly, it is shatter-proof and scratch-proof.

Buy the OtterBox Alpha Glass Screen Protector