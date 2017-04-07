Best Screen Protectors for LG G6 – April 2017

The LG G6 has a great looking display, it’s one of the many things that reviewers (including us) have been praising about the LG G6 since it was announced back in late-February. But of course, you’re going to want to protect that display. As the last thing you want to do is drop your LG G6 and have the display shatter. Luckily, there are some great screen protectors available out there that will help you keep things protected.

Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Otterbox is well-known for their popular rugged cases that are virtually indestructible, but they also provide some pretty sweet screen protectors for all of the smartphones they make products for. This screen protector from Otterbox is the Alpha Glass and it provides flawless clarity, so you won’t be sacrificing a great looking screen for protection.

SuperShieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

SuperShieldz has a tempered glass screen protector here, which the best choice for a screen protector. Tempered glass makes the screen protector feel more natural to your finger. Meaning that you’ll be able to apply this screen protector to your LG G6 and it’ll feel more natural than a plastic screen protector. It also doesn’t lose clarity for those using it.

SPARIN Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)

SPARIN has one upped SuperShieldz with their tempered glass screen protector, offering up a 2-pack of screen protectors. So this way if your screen protector gets damaged you can replace it without having to buy another one. Like with the other tempered glass screen protectors here, this one is also a great one to pick up as it doesn’t degrade the quality of the screen and most people won’t even realize that it is on their smartphone.

Skinomi Tech Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)

Skinomi offers up a 3-pack of screen protectors here. This one will protect the entire front of the LG G6, that includes the bezels as well. Which is important because those are also made of glass and can shatter pretty easily. This is a 3-pack of screen protectors so that you’ll have a few extras laying around if you need them.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Spigen also has their own tempered glass screen protector available for the LG G6. They do offer a warranty on this screen protector, so should anything happen to it, they’ll cover you and make sure that you are well taken care of. With this being a tempered glass screen protector, it feels much more natural to your finger, and the display will still look nice and sharp as it should.

Armorsuit LG G6 Screen Protector

This screen protector from Armorsuit is not a tempered glass one, and is made from premium Japanese PET film. It is an ultra HD clear screen protector, and will protect your display, but it will also protect the backside, which is also important since the back of the LG G6 is also glass and can shatter pretty easily as well.

Poetic Revolution Case With Built-In Screen Protector

Now, yes this one is a case for the LG G6, but we are including it because it has a built-in screen protector. And not everyone wants to put a screen protector on their phone, as you may end up with air bubbles, or it not be aligned correctly. With it being built into the case, all you have to do is snap on the case and you’re all set and ready to go.

