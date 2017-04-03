Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Accessories – April 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are some of the most talked about smartphones of 2017, and there’s no doubt that they are going to be some of the best-sellers of the year. These two smartphones have a lot going for them, but they are also glass-backed smartphones, which might look and feel great, but that means they are fragile. So there are plenty of cases you can pick up to protect your new smartphone. But there are also some great chargers, wireless chargers, USB-C cables and so much more to pick up for your new device. Let’s have a look at some of the best Galaxy S8 accessories.

Lumion Nova Series Case

Lumion has a pretty inexpensive but definitely useful, case for the Galaxy S8. This is a rugged case that will protect the Galaxy S8 from drops and falls, but also keep it from getting scratches and stuff. Now it’s a slim rugged case, so it’s not going to add a ton of bulk to the device, but still worth picking up.

MoKo Tempered Glass Screen Protector

The Galaxy S8 has an incredible display, but it is still prone to scratches. And many people are going to want to pop a screen protector onto their new smartphone, and MoKo has a great option here. This is a tempered glass screen protector, so it’ll still feel like glass (instead of plastic) and also keep the screen from looking worse than it should.

IVSO Fast Wireless Charger Stand

The Galaxy S8 will feature Qi Wireless Charging, so you can set your phone down and allow it to charge. IVSO has a great looking wireless charging stand here, and it also does fast charging. So you won’t have to sit around and wait for hours while that large 3000mAh battery charges on the IVSO Fast Wireless Charging Stand.

TUDIA Ultra Slim Case

Those looking for an ultra slim case for the Galaxy S8, need to look no further than the TUDIA Ultra Slim Case. This is a very slim case for the Galaxy S8. And while it may not be the prettiest case out there, it will protect your Galaxy S8 from getting damaged. Now it may not protect it from being dropped from a tall height, but it will offer plenty of protection for most falls.

WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Car Mount

Here’s a great car mount for people to use in the car for their new Galaxy S8. It’s a magnetic one, so it will work with any smartphone that’s on the market currently. It allows you to attach the mount to the air vent in your car and then pop your phone on it. Allowing you to use your phone for navigation, streaming music and so much more, while you are still focused on the road.

Anker USB-C (male) to Micro USB Adapter (female)

With the Galaxy S8 featuring a USB-C connector, you’ll need to replace all of your micro USB cables, or will you? Thanks to this adapter from Anker, you won’t need to. And Anker is selling this adapter in packs of two, so you can pick one up and take care of a few of your existing micro USB cables.

iOrange-E Type-C 3-Pack Cables

iOrange-E has a 3-pack of USB-C cables that will work well with the new Galaxy S8, as well as other devices with USB-C (like the HTC 10, LG G6 and even the MacBook Pro). These come in varying lengths, so there is a 1-foot long cable, a 3.3-foot and a 6.6-foot long cable included. With the 3.3-foot long cable being great for a car charger.

AUKEY Car Charger

AUKEY has a great looking car charger here. This one is so short that many people may think that your car came with USB ports included. This is a dual-port car charger with 2.4A in each port. Now it doesn’t do any form of quick charging, but it does output at up to 2.4A, which is still plenty fast for most smartphones and most people to charge their devices quickly.

iPulse Journal Series Case

How about a good looking wallet case for the Galaxy S8? iPulse has you covered with the Journal Series, which features a leather wallet case, with room to store all of your credit cards – likely the ones that don’t work with Samsung Pay just yet. It’s also a folio case, so you can stand it up in landscape mode and watch your favorite videos with ease, on that beautiful, large display.

Samsung Wireless Charging Pad

Samsung also has their own wireless charging pad, which is around $20. This charging pad looks great, and also does fast charging, which is definitely important. This means that you can put your phone down on your desk and have it charging, while you’re at work, and have a full battery for the rest of the day.

Anker Fast Wireless Charger PowerPort Qi 10

The PowerPort Qi 10 from Anker is another great one to take advantage of. This is also a fast wireless charger, and it looks amazing. It has a LED ring on the bottom which shows when it is plugged in, as well as when it is charging your device and finally, when it is fully charged, so you can see when your Galaxy S8 is fully charged without even needing to pick up the device.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB microSDXC

Need some extra storage for your Galaxy S8? No problem. Since it has a micro SD card slot, you can easily add another 256GB of storage, or in the case of this SanDisk micro SD card, another 128GB of storage. This allows you to offload your pictures, videos, music and more onto the SD card and keep the internal storage for apps and games (which typically can’t be stored on a micro SD card for piracy reasons).

V-MODA Crossfade Wireless Over-Ear Headphone

Whether you are an audiophile or not, you’ll appreciate the sound coming out of these headphones from V-MODA. These are their Crossfade Wireless headphones, which means you don’t need to plug these into your Galaxy S8, since it does connect over Bluetooth. They come in a few different colors, and also offer around 12 hours of battery life, which is pretty impressive for such a lightweight pair of headphones. You can also fully charge them in about an hour and a half.

