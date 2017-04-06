Best Quick Charge 3.0 Chargers for LG G6 – April 2017

The LG G6 does still support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 standard. And while the charger that comes in the box is a fast charging wall charger, it’s always good to have another charger or two laying around that you can use to charge your LG G6 (say in the car, or if you’re traveling, having one in your bag). So here are the best Quick Charge 3.0 chargers that you can pick up for the LG G6.

Pre-Order LG G6: AT&T | Sprint | T-Mobile | Verizon

AUKEY USB Charger with Dual Quick Charge 3.0 Ports & 4 USB Ports

This charger from AUKEY is a 6-port charger, and it features two ports that are Quick Charge 3.0 (which are orange colored) and then four USB ports that do their AiO fast charging. This means that by using just one outlet, you are able to charge up to six devices, which can be pretty helpful when you have a lot of devices that need to be charged.

Buy the AUKEY 6-Port USB Charger

CHOETECH USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

This wall charger from CHOETECH is a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, and it is a single port charger. So this means that you’ll only be able to charge your LG G6, and not anything else at the same time. It does come with a cable, but because the LG G6 is a USB-C device, you’ll likely need to use your own cable.

Buy the CHOETECH USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

Anker Powerport Speed 2

Anker has a great looking Quick Charge 3.0 compatible charger here as well. Unlike the one above from CHOETECH, this one has two ports and they both do Quick Charge 3.0, making it a great charger to take on the go, as it’s small but can still charge multiple devices, and charge them quickly.

Buy the Anker Powerport Speed 2

Tronsmart 33W Dual USB Car Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

This car charger from Tronsmart is a bit of an interesting one. So it has a USB-A port, which is great, but there is also an embedded USB-C cable, which makes it a great one for the LG G6 and other USB-C devices on the market right now. It does work with Quick Charge 3.0 as well, out of both the embedded cable and the USB-A port.

Buy the Tronsmart Dual USB Car Charger

AUKEY USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

AUKEY also has a wall charger that does Quick Charge 3.0. Now this one is pretty large compared to your typical wall charger, and that is due to the extra space that is needed for the extra power that is required for Quick Charge 3.0. However, it shouldn’t get in the way of using other outlets, which is definitely a good thing for most people.

Buy the AUKEY USB Wall Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

Anker PowerDrive Speed 2

This one here is similar to the Powerport Speed 2 that we listed above, but the main difference here is that this is a car charger. So you’re looking at two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for the car. Now since a car doesn’t have as much energy as the outlet in your home or office, it’s not quite as fast, especially if two devices are charging simultaneously, but it is still fairly fast, and definitely convenient.

Buy the Anker PowerDrive Speed 2

Tronsmart 18W Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger

Tronsmart has a nice looking Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger here as well, and this also comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable which makes it a great purchase for the LG G6. This wall charger is a single port wall charger, and that means it is a bit smaller than some of the others on the market, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Buy the Tronsmart Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger