Best Portable Battery Packs for Samsung Galaxy S8 – April 2017

Many have been a bit worried by the sizes of the batteries in the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, and that’s because they are roughly the same sizes as last year’s smartphones, but they are powering much larger displays. And with there not being a removable battery once again, this means customers will need to rely on battery packs. Luckily there are plenty of great ones on the market, and we’ve rounded up the very best below.

Anker PowerCore 10000

This one here from Anker is a pretty small battery pack, with a capacity of 10,040mAh, it should be able to charge either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus about 2-3 times. That’s enough to get through a day or even an entire weekend without connecting to a wall outlet. There’s just one port on this battery pack, so unfortunately your friends are out of luck.

RAVPower Portable Charger 22000mAh

RAVPower has a much larger battery pack here, this time it’s a 22000mAh battery pack which is enough to charge your Galaxy S8 around 5 or 6 times before it runs out of juice. This one does actually have three USB ports, so you can charge your friends phones if you want, but you can also charge your tablet or smartwatch from this same battery pack as well.

EasyAcc 20000mAh Power Bank

This one here is a slightly smaller capacity than the RAVPower one above, but it does have enough juice to keep your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus going for quite a few days. It does also have four USB ports, so you can charge multiple devices at the same time. And perhaps the most important feature of this battery pack is the fact that it has a flashlight included. Now you never know when you may need a flashlight, so it’s definitely good to have one available.

AUKEY 3600mAh Portable Power Bank

While this one here does have a pretty low capacity, it’s a popular battery pack because of how thin and lightweight it is. Not everyone wants something that is as big as the EasyAcc or RAVPower battery packs that are listed above, and this one from AUKEY definitely fits that bill. It does have just one USB port, which with only 3600mAh capacity, that’s really all you’d want.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

This is one of the larger capacity models on this list, and it’ll keep your Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus going for quite some time. This has a capacity of 26800mAh, which is enough to keep your device charged for about a week. It has plenty of USB ports, and as you’d expect, it is not a lightweight battery pack.

RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger

Capacity isn’t the only thing that matters when it comes to portable chargers. This RAVPower charger is pretty much future-proof. We’re looking at Quick Charge 3.0 supported here, as well as USB Type-C, and since the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus both use USB-C, this is a great battery pack to pick up and put in your possession. And while 20,100mAh capacity isn’t the largest on this list, it still is pretty large, and definitely nice to have.

AUKEY 12000mAh Portable Power Bank

This one is still somewhat lightweight, in terms of capacity, but it’s also pretty thin, making it nice and portable. This power bank is great because it offers up two USB ports, allowing you to charge your smartphone and a tablet at the same time, or possibly a smartwatch as well.

