Best Micro SD Cards for the LG G6 – April 2017

The LG G6 is now official, and available for purchase. In the US, and basically everywhere except for Asia, it comes with just 32GB of storage, which is a pretty small amount in this day and age. But luckily you can add a micro SD card into the device and expand that storage. The LG G6 technically supports up to 2TB micro SD cards, but those aren’t yet in existence, the largest we currently have are 256GB, which is still pretty incredible when you think about how small micro SD cards are. But which ones are the best for the LG G6? Let’s take a look at the best micro SD cards for the LG G6.

Samsung EVO Plus 128GB Micro SD

Samsung’s EVO Plus line of micro SD cards sport read and write speeds of about 80MB/s, which is more than fast enough for the majority of tasks that a smartphone will be doing. And this one in particular comes with 128GB of storage. Out of that, you’ll have around 120GB of actual usable storage on this micro SD card.

SanDisk Ultra 16GB Micro SD Card

Just need a little bit of space? Then SanDisk has you covered here. This is a 16GB micro SD card, and while it likely won’t give you a ton of space on the LG G6, it will give you a bit extra, and for some people that may be all they need. It’s a Class 10 card, which means it can read and write full HD video as well as 4K without any real issues.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB Micro SD Card

This one here is a tad faster than the Samsung one we listed above, coming in with read and write speeds of around 90MB/s, which again, is plenty fast for recording video, even in 4K resolution which is something that most smartphones are able to do these days. It’ll give you around 119-120GB of actual usable space as well.

Lexar High Performance 64GB Micro SD Card

Lexar has a pretty decent micro SD card here as well. This is from their “high performance” lineup, which provides some pretty fast speeds as well. It also gives you 64GB of storage, which isn’t the most storage, but not everyone needs 128GB or 256GB of storage on their smartphone, in addition to the 32GB that’s already there.

Transcend Class 10 64GB Micro SD Card

This is another 64GB micro SD card, and this is a Class 10 speed one. Which means you’re getting about 60MB/s read and write speeds here. This means that you should have enough speed for recording 1080p video, but 4K may be a bit slow, at those kind of speeds. Especially for smartphones that do higher frame rates as those typically result in larger files.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB Micro SD Card

This is the highest capacity card on the market, but not the fastest. It’s part of the “Ultra” lineup from SanDisk, which means it is Class 10 and has read and write speeds of around 60MB/s. That is pretty fast and you likely won’t have any issues with it in the LG G6, but it may be a bit slow, particularly when recording a long 4K video.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB Micro SD Card

Now this micro SD card from Samsung is the highest capacity, and also the fastest. We’re looking at 95MB/s read and write speeds on this one, and with 256GB of storage, that’s plenty of space for 4K video, as well as your music library and whatever else you decide to store on the expandable storage for the LG G6. Definitely a good choice for those looking for a bit more space, other than the 32GB of storage that LG gives everyone on the G6.

