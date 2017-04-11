Best Chinese Smartphones – April 2017

10. Xiaomi Mi MIX

The Xiaomi Mi MIX is quite probably Xiaomi’s most innovative smartphone to date. The company applied some innovative tech when they were making this handset, and the device sports a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio. The Xiaomi Mi MIX features a 6.4-inch display, along with 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB of native storage. This phablet is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, and comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box, while on top of it you’re getting Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS. This handset can be purchased from GearBest for $639.99 at the moment.

Read More: Xiaomi Mi MIX Review



9. Honor Magic

The Honor Magic is one of the most powerful smartphones Honor announced to date. This handset is made out of metal and glass, while it is fueled by the Kirin 950 64-bit octa-core processor. The Honor Magic sports a 5.09-inch QHD AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of non-expandable internal storage. This handset comes with a dual camera setup on the back, it sports two 12-megapixel shooters back there. The Honor Magic is currently not available from GearBest, but the company will probably start selling the device again soon.

Read More: Hands-On With The Honor Magic

8. ZTE Axon 7

The ZTE Axon 7 is a metal-clad smartphone which sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, and it is the most powerful smartphone ZTE introduced to date. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 64-bit quad-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and you’re also getting 4GB of RAM here, in addition to 64GB of expandable storage. The phone also comes with a set of front-facing stereo speakers, and it packs in a rear-facing fingerprint scanner. The ZTE Axon 7 can be purchased from GearBest fro $491, while it costs about a $100 less through Amazon for US buyers.

7. Xiaomi Mi 5s & Mi 5s Plus

The Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus are still amongst the most powerful devices Xiaomi has to offer. These two handsets look quite similar, and both are fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, but they’re somewhat different in terms of size and other internals. The Mi 5s features a 5.15-inch fullHD display, while the ‘Plus’ model comes with a 5.7-inch fullHD panel. The base model of the Xiaomi Mi 5s can be purchased for $279.99 from GearBest, while the ‘Plus’ variant (base model) costs $386.

6. Honor 8

Many people think that the Honor 8 is one of the most beautiful handsets announced last year. This phone is made out of metal and glass, and is quite compact with its 5.2-inch fullHD display. The Honor 8 is fueled by the Kirin 950 64-bit octa-core processor, while it packs in 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of native storage. This phone ships with Android 6.0 Marshmallow, but it can be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat. You can buy the Honor 8 from both GearBest and Amazon, the phone costs $394 and $332, respectively.

Read More: Honor 8 Review

5. Meizu PRO 6 Plus

The Meizu PRO 6 Plus is the most powerful smartphone Meizu has to offer at the moment. This 5.7-inch phablet sports a QHD Super AMOLED display, and it is fueled by the Exynos 8890 64-bit octa-core processor. The Meizu PRO 6 Plus sports 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 128GB of non-expandable internal storage. You’ll find a 12-megapixel OIS snapper on the back of this phone, and a 3,400mAh battery is included on the inside. The Meizu PRO 6 Plus is currently out of stock on GearBest, but it can be purchased through Amazon for $550.

4. Honor V9 / Honor 8 Pro

The Honor V9 is Honor’s most powerful smartphone to date, and it is worth noting that Honor already announced an international variant of this smartphone under the Honor 8 Pro name (that model is not available just yet). The Honor V9 is made out of metal, it features a 5.7-inch QHD display, 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of user-expandable native storage. The Honor V9 will soon become available through GearBest, and it will cost around $680 it seems.

3. Xiaomi Mi Note 2

The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 is the best handset Xiaomi has to offer, well, at least the most powerful one. This handset is made out of metal and glass, while it sports a curved display on its sides. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor fuels this phablet, and you will find either 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside of this device. Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on the phone, and Xiaomi’s MIUI 8 OS is installed on top of it.

2. OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 3T is OnePlus’ flagship smartphone. This device is quite affordable considering what it has to offer terms of specs and overall quality. The OnePlus 3T sports a 5.5-inch fulllHD Optic AMOLED display and 6GB of RAM, while it is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor. The device sports a 16-megapixel OIS snapper on the back, and a 3,400mAh battery is also included in this package. The OnePlus 3T pricing begins at $526 on GearBest, but you can buy it from Amazon for way less than that.

Read More: OnePlus 3T Review



1. Huawei P10 & Huawei P10 Plus

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus were introduced back in February during MWC 2017, and these are Huawei’s flagship smartphones. Both of these phones are made out of metal, and fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor. Both phones comes with a dual camera setup on the back, 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel shooters. The Huawei P10 is considerably smaller than the Huawei P10 Plus, however, so keep that in mind. The Huawei P10 or the Huawei P10 Plus are currently unavailable on GearBest, but they should become available soon enough.

Read More: Hands-On With The Huawei P10