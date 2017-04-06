Best Android Phones – April 2017

April is now here and it is once again time to look at what are the best smartphones currently available to buy. However, unlike the last few months, the top 10 list this month sees quite a few changes thanks to the sudden availability of a number of new smartphones and from some of the biggest players in the industry, including LG, Motorola, Samsung, and Sony. So if you are after a new smartphone then there has never been a better time to pick one up and here are out top 10 Android smartphone picks for April, 2017.

10. Sony Xperia XZs

A new entry into the top 10 this month is the Sony’s Xperia XZs. While this is not the most premium smartphone that will become available from Sony this year, it is the newest one and a smartphone that offers a very good levels of specs and build quality. This is an ideal option for those looking for a smartphone that is a little bit more compact than the rest of the competition as this smartphone comes packed with a 5.2-inch display, although the resolution is resigned to FHD. Inside, the Sony Xperia XZs comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC. In terms of cameras, you can expect to find a 19-megapixel camera on the back of the device, as well as a 13-megapixel camera on the front. Additional features include expandable storage via microSD, a 2,900 mAh battery and Android 7.1 (Nougat) out of the box.

So overall this is a nice addition to the list this month and in reality the main downside here is the price, as the Sony Xperia XZs does currently cost $699. While the smartphone is worth that price, there are a few more options that you can buy at the same price (or even cheaper) which inevitably stops the Sony Xperia XZs climbing any higher on the list.

9. Lenovo Moto Z Force

In spite of the Moto Z family of devices being a few months older than the likes of the Sony Xperia XZs, on paper, the Moto Z Force comes with a very comparable spec list. However, what places this phone higher than some of the new and incoming smartphones is the Moto Z Force’s forward-thinking capabilities. Namely, its compatibility with Moto Mods – Lenovo and Motorola’s answer to modules. This is something that Lenovo has pushed hard in the last year with its flagship Moto line and with good reason, as Moto Mods offer functionality above and beyond what the phone naturally offers out of the box. Not to mention that with the arrival of new mods (that will be backwards-compatible with the Moto Z Force), this is a phone that is managing to stay relevant, and will continue to do so in spite of newer smartphones coming through.

In terms of the specs, the Moto Z Force comes equipped with a 5.5-inch QHD AMOLED display. Inside, you can expect to find 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC powering the show. In terms of cameras, the Moto Z Force comes loaded with a 21-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. While additional features include a 3,500 mAh battery, USB Type-C compatibility, and as mentioned, Moto Mod compatibility.

8. Huawei P10 and P10 Plus

MWC 2017 is already starting to feel like it was an age ago, in spite of only taking place a little over a month ago. At the event, Huawei introduced their latest smartphone the Huawei P10 – along with a secondary model, the Huawei P10 Plus. As is probably to be expected, the P10 Plus is the more premium of the two smartphones and is likely to be the one that is worth considering first – although you are paying extra for its ‘plus’ elements. There is also an issue of availability with this device, as it has yet to become available in all markets. However, if the Huawei P10 or P10 Plus is available where you are, then this is a great option to consider. Especially as the Huawei P10 continues the P-series trend of placing a great deal of focus on the camera abilities of the smartphone.

In terms of those cameras, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus come equipped with a dual rear camera setup that is spearheaded by a 20-megapixel (monochrome) sensor along with a 12-megapixel (RGB) sensor. The front facing camera comes in the form of an 8-megapixel camera, Additional features include 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, a Kirin 960 SoC, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box. Which means the main differences between the two smartphones (besides the price) is that the Huawei P10 comes loaded with a 5.1-inch display with an FHD resolution and a 3,200 mAh battery, while the Huawei P10 Plus comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display with a QHD resolution and a 3,750 mAh level.

7. Moto G5 Plus

For those looking for a super affordable smartphone, then one option always worth checking out is the latest smartphone from the Moto G-series which this year comes in the form of the Moto G5 Plus. Lenovo and Motorola did introduce a few Moto G5 models this year, although the Plus version is easily the best value and highest spec model of the lot. In true Moto G fashion, the G5 Plus is also available in a couple of variants, offering an even greater level of choice on what is already a very well-priced smartphone.

In terms of the specs, The Moto G5 Plus comes equipped with a 5.2-inch display with an FHD resolution. Inside, the Moto G5 Plus differs on RAM and storage with a 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage model available, as well as a 4GB RAM with 64GB storage model. Both versions do come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. Likewise, both models come loaded with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. While additional features include expandable storage via microSD, a 3,000 mAh battery, TurboPower charging support, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). In terms of the price, the 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage model is available for only $229 while the 4GB RAM/64GB model is available for $299. Although, you can save even more on both models if you are willing to buy an Amazon ad-supported version.

6. OnePlus 3T

Of course, if you are after a well-priced phone but want something a little more premium than the Moto G-series, then the OnePlus 3T is certainly going to be a smartphone that you will want to check out. In all respects, this is a flagship smartphone and matches up on paper to pretty much everything else that is available. However, this is easily one of the most affordable flagship smartphones on the market as it can be picked up for well under $500. Which makes this a great value option for those looking for cutting edge specs and a great build quality, but at a very competitive price.

In terms of those specs, the OnePlus 3T comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display with an FHD resolution. Inside, the OnePlus 3T manages to pack in 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. Moving to the cameras and the OnePlus 3T comes equipped with a 16-megapixel rear camera, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. While additional features include a fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C connectivity, a 3,400 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat).

5. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

By any measure, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is now one of the oldest smartphones on this list, if not, the oldest. However, that just goes to highlight how relevant this smartphone remains to be. Not to mention that due to its age, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge can typically now be picked up at a very competitive price. So if you are after a very popular smartphone, which comes with a number of features, as well as Samsung’s now-iconic Edge display, then the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is certainly one to think about.

In terms of the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge offers a 5.5-inch QHD Super AMOLED display. Inside, the Galaxy S7 Edge comes loaded with 4GB of RAM, 32GB (or 64GB) internal storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 in the US – international versions come loaded with an Exynos 8890 SoC. In terms of cameras, the Galaxy S7 Edge comes packed with a 16-megapixel rear camera, as well as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 3,600 mAh battery, and while it comes running on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) out of the box – it is instantly able to be updated to Android 7.0 (Nougat).

4. HTC U Ultra

The HTC U Ultra is the latest smartphone to become available from HTC and so if you do like the HTC way of doing things, then this might be the one for you. Although, it is worth keeping in mind that a newer and more premium HTC device will be coming soon enough. In terms of the HTC U Ultra though, this is a smartphone that makes a play on the dual display nature that can be found on the likes of the LG V20. So with this smartphone you are gaining an additional smaller display which can provide app and anticipation feedback without bothering the main display. While this is not necessarily a new feature, it is to HTC devices and coupled with the general build quality on offer with the HTC U Ultra, makes this an excellent smartphone to consider.

In terms of the specs, the HTC U Ultra comes equipped with a 5.7-inch main display with a QHD resolution. Inside, the HTC U Ultra is packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, Additional features include a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat)

3. Google Pixel / Pixel XL

With the recent influx of a number of new smartphones, the Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL are starting to seem a little older now. However, these are two smartphones that maintain a very high position on the list thanks to the general build quality, dedicated software tweaks and overall specs. After all, while there are new smartphones from LG and Samsung, the Pixel and the Pixel XL remain the best smartphones for those that want a true Google experience. Not only do the Pixel phones come with a dedicated Pixel Launcher, but they are one of the only phones on this list which can currently run the upcoming version of Android – Android O. Likewise, as Android O nears its eventual release date, you can be sure the Pixel and Pixel XL will be the first devices to get that update. So in spite of being a few months old now, if you do want the most current and up to date Android experience, there is unlikely to be a better smartphone to go for.

In terms of their specs, the two devices are generally the same with the differences mainly coming down to the screen size, resolution and battery capacity. The Pixel comes loaded with a 5-inch display (with a 1920 x 1080 resolution) and a 2,770 mAh battery, while the Pixel XL comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display (with a 2560 x 1440 resolution) and a 3,450 mAh battery. Both smartphones come equipped with 4GB RAM, 32GB (at a minimum) storage, and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. Both smartphones also come packed with a 12.3-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. In addition, you can expect to find a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port thrown in for good measure.

2. LG G6

Undoubtedly, the LG G6 is one of the best smartphones you can buy. In fact, it is arguable the best phone you can currently buy. Equally, it is arguably the best smartphone to come from the LG stable to date. So in spite of already falling down to the number 2 spot this month, the LG G6 remains one of the options that you definitely should consider. This is a smartphone that places a huge emphasis on the design by coming equipped with what LG refer to as a “FullVision” display. Which essentially means you are getting more screen real estate than ever before, albeit on a smartphone that is not necessarily bigger than it needs to be. Which is a sentiment that has been extended to the LG G6’s design in general, as this generational device has done away with the design points of the LG G5, opting now for a super premium build quality and a super premium display.

In terms of the actual specs, the LG G6 is a smartphone that is equipped with a 5.7-inch display with a QHD+ resolution. Inside, the LG G6 comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. In terms of cameras, you can expect to find a dual rear camera setup which consists of two 13-megapixel cameras, along with a more modest 5-megapixel front-facing camera. This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 3,300 mAh battery and comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat).

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus

It was probably always to be expected that the latest Samsung flagship would enter the top 10 at the top of this list. So while it might not be a surprise, if you are after what is currently the best smartphone on the market, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Generally speaking, the two variants are the same phone and offer the same level of experience and overall specs. The only notable differences (besides the price) is that the Plus model comes with a 6.2-inch display (compared to the Galaxy S8’s 5.8-inch display), and a 3,500 mAh battery (compared to the Galaxy S8’s 3,000 mAh battery). Speaking of which, the display is one of the main selling points here, as like LG, Samsung has opted for an all-display type of device, which Samsung refers to as an ‘Infinity Display’. So as well as as the display being a Super AMOLED display, it also comes with a unique screen aspect ratio and a QHD+ (2960 x 1440) resolution.

In terms of the rest of the specs, and common to both models, you can expect to find 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. As is typical now with Samsung, the SoC will depend on region – so if you are buying a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus in the US, then it will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, while international variants will come powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 SoC. As well as coming running on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus also come loaded with a 12-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, a fingerprint sensor, an iris scanner, Samsung Pay compatibility, and so much more – including Samsung’s latest in-house feature, its own AI-based assistant, Bixby.