AT&T’s DIRECTV Masters Tournament Live 4K Coverage Extended

It has been announced that AT&T’s TV service, DIRECTV, will have its live 4K coverage of the 2017 Masters Tournament extended. The golfing action will take place at the August National Golf Club in Georgia from April 6th to the 9th and subscribers to the service will be able to benefit from 4K Ultra High Definition. According to an AT&T press release, this will provide “the most perfect picture ever painted.”

DIRECTV provided the first 4K sports broadcast last year for the 2016 Masters Tournament. Golf fans wanting to view 4K UHD telecasts for the 2017 tournament on DIRECTV should note there are several requirements. These requirements include a DIRECTV 4K Ready TV or 4K TV that’s connected to a 4K Genie Mini, a Genie HD DVR (H454 or later), and a DIRECTV SELECT package or higher with 4K account authorization. There will be two channels of CBS live 4K TV coverage of the tournament that is only for those with the above compatible equipment and DIRECTV. This will be available for all tournament rounds on each of the four days. As well as this, action from Amen Corner will be featured on Channel 105 while Channel 106 will be covering holes 15 and 16.

AT&T Entertainment Group chief content officer, Dan York said that the 4K broadcast would offer viewers an intuitive experience, almost as though they were there and described it as “a trip well worth taking.” Those not viewing in 4K will be able to benefit from further viewing features courtesy of DIRECTV. These include HD Mosaic displays providing 4 live screens of CBS coverage on channel 701. The DIRECTV experience for the Masters broadcast also offers an interactive leader board with scorecards and player profiles. Meanwhile, customers of AT&T’S U-verse TV will be able to get their taste of the Masters through Channel 620/1620 using the U-verse remote or via the Interactive button. Subscribers to DIRECTV have access to local TV stations, broadcast networks, and television and radio services with hundreds of channels on offer. In November last year, AT&T launched its Internet streaming service DIRECTV NOW along with Fullscreen and FreeVIEW services, however they do not offer video in 4K yet.