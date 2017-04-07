AT&T Release Adverts Showing Their Vision Of A 5G World

AT&T have released several new adverts which showcase their vision of a world powered by 5G networks. The 30-second advertisements are part of a series from AT&T’s new promotional campaign and will be shown during the Masters golf tournament which started yesterday in Atlanta, Georgia. One of the adverts in the series called “Kid AR” highlights 5G and how it could impact the future of telecommunications. It demonstrates the power of the Internet of Things for businesses and individuals and shows how 5G can even be used to connect entire cities. Another advert shows how AT&T’s smart solutions can help businesses in three key areas: networking, improved operational efficiency, and an “empowered” workforce. Much of AT&T’s current focus is centered around its Network 3.0 Indigo platform which explores the impact of 5G on areas such as cybersecurity and networking.

Another new advert in the company’s series called “Rise Up” honors veterans and features Saul Martinez, a veteran who lost his legs in combat, with golfer Jordan Spieth who has now appeared in three AT&T’s adverts in total. All of the advertisements that can be seen below will be aired by CBS and ESPN. AT&T is one of the three major sponsors of the “The Power of &” campaign that was first launched at last year’s Masters event by an advertising agency BBDO.

AT&T’s biggest rival, Verizon have previously said they will be the first to offer wireless 5G connectivity to consumers. However, AT&T are already actively conducting trials in certain cities and at their labs. The company selected Austin and Indianapolis as the first cities to take part in its “5G Evolution Markets” trials which will take place later this year and reportedly offer speeds of over 400Mbps. AT&T will use high-band spectrum for its 5G trials, as will other providers, and AT&T are currently focused on buying FiberTower assets that will allow them to acquire 24GHz and 39GHz licenses. Regardless of how efficiently the company manages to realize its 5G ambitions, an update on its endeavors to do so will likely follow shortly and heavily depend on how successful its upcoming trials will be.