AT&T Galaxy Note 5 Now Receiving Android Nougat Update

Users of the Galaxy Note 5 on AT&T’s network are currently reporting that the Android 7.0 Nougat update is rolling out. Many users have already received the update, although AT&T has not yet updated their support website with information about this update. The update apparently brings the Galaxy Note 5 to Android 7.0 Nougat and the March Security patch. It’s not quite the latest and greatest version of Android, but it is a pretty big bump up from Android Marshmallow, which it was previously on.

The build number for this update is NRD90M and it weighs in at about 1.4GB. That’s pretty hefty, so you’ll want to make sure that you are on Wi-Fi before attempting to download the update to your device to install. You’ll also want to be sure that your device has at least 50% of its battery left. Otherwise it may not be able to finish the update before it runs out of juice, and you could possibly end up bricking the device, which isn’t a good thing. You can head into your devices settings, tap on About Phone, then System Updates and “Check for Updates” to attempt to bring down the update for your Galaxy Note 5. Keep in mind that AT&T only allows you to do this once every 24 hours, so it may be best to just sit back and wait for the update notification to hit your device. Since this is a staged rollout, it could be a few days before it does hit your Galaxy Note 5.

While the headlining feature in Nougat was already a big part of Samsung’s smartphones, there’s still plenty of goodies in Android Nougat. Of course the big feature is the enhanced Doze. Allowing your device to drop into deep sleep sooner and get even better standby battery life. You do get better multi-window, thanks to the majority of apps supporting Google’s version of it, versus Samsung’s. Which means that virtually every app you use will be supporting multi-window here. There are a lot of under-the-hood changes here with Nougat, which users may not see, but they will experience when using their Galaxy Note 5.