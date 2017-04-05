AT&T Adds HBO To Their Unlimited Plus Plan

AT&T is making their Unlimited Plus plan a bit better. Today, the company announced that they are adding HBO to their Unlimited Plus plan so that users on their network will get HBO for free, whether they are a customer of DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW or U-verse TV or not. This means that customers will be able to download the HBO Go or DIRECTV NOW app and take advantage of this new offer. If you do subscribe to their video services, you’ll be able to access them through U-verse, DIRECTV or DIRECTV NOW in the coming days. This is available for both current and new customers, it’ll automatically become available for everyone in the coming days.

Earlier this year, AT&T decided to make their unlimited data plan available for everyone, instead of those that subscribed to DIRECTV or U-verse TV. Then they upped the ante a bit more and made two unlimited plans. There’s Unlimited Choice which is a tad cheaper, but there’s no hotspot, and speeds are always capped at 8Mbps. Then there’s Unlimited Plus, which includes a $25 credit for video services at AT&T, which is now added on top of the free HBO offer. This plan also offers up mobile hotspot which gets you 10GB of 4G LTE speeds, and then it is capped to 128Kbps afterwards. AT&T notes that on both plans, you may see your speeds reduced to 2G speeds after 22GB of data use.

If you were looking for a reason to join AT&T, or upgrade to their Unlimited Plus plan, they may have just given you a great reason to do so. Especially if you are a big fan of HBO and some of their shows like Game of Thrones, Ballers or Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Typically, HBO would cost between $10 and $25 per month depending on the provider, so this isn’t a small freebie at all. AT&T is doing what they can to compete with T-Mobile and Sprint, both of whom have been taking customers left and right from AT&T and even Verizon, which has forced both carriers to bring back unlimited data, something that many people didn’t think would happen.