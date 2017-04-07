Asiana Airlines To Sell Limited Edition Of Galaxy S8

Asiana Airlines and Samsung Electronics are preparing to launch a special limited edition of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, Korean media reports. The Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer will reportedly only manufacture 2,000 units of both devices, and Asiana Airlines will offer them to customers with a high number of mileage points. Customers interested in getting their hands on either device can apply as of today until April 17, a period that corresponds to the pre-ordering time frame for the standard editions of Samsung’s new devices. Those who amass 30,000 or more Asiana Airlines mileage points will be able to purchase either device at a discount, though it’s currently unclear how high that discount will be.

The Asiana Airlines edition of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus will feature a unique system theme and will display the airline’s logo when being powered on, but should otherwise be identical to the regular models. While users will likely be able to replace the custom Asiana Airlines theme with anything they want, the company’s logo probably won’t be as easy to remove from the boot screen. The second largest airline in South Korea said that this offer is yet another step in its new initiative aimed at offering unique products and services to its loyal customers, likely referring to the special editions of the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge that were launched last year.

Regarding the smartphones themselves, the Galaxy S8 features a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display panel, while the Galaxy S8 Plus boasts a 6.2-inch one, both of which offer a QHD+ resolution of 2960 by 1440 pixels. The devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and the Exynos 8895 chipset, depending on the territory, in addition to featuring 4GB of RAM and a minimum of 64GB of internal storage. Other notable features of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus include IP68 certification, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and Bixby, Samsung’s new voice-enabled artificial intelligence (AI) assistant that’s deeply integrated into a number of default apps that will ship with the phones. Both the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus are scheduled to hit the market on April 21, and the aforementioned Asiana Airlines limited editions will likely be available on the same date.