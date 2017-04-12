AppFour’s New App Makes Android Wear 2.0 More Like Wear 1.5

Software developer AppFour recently released Launcher for Android Wear, its latest mobile tool designed to ennoble the user experience of smartwatches powered by Android Wear 2.0. While the app boasts a number of features outlined below, its main selling point is the support for a simple swipe gesture that opens the list of your installed apps. While a similar functionality existed in Android Wear 1.5, Google removed it with the jump to the latest stable build of its operating system for wearables, so those who aren’t thrilled with having to press the crown button every time they want to access their list of apps may consider giving AppFour’s Launcher for Android Wear a chance.

The app itself works as advertised and allows you to open the app list on your watch by simply swiping its right display edge. Doing so on any screen will bring up the list of apps which you can quickly manage using a number of simple gestures. Unless you’re using Launcher for Android Wear to quickly open apps by tapping them, long-pressing any app on its main screen will present you with a pop-up menu that lets you uninstall, hide, or favorite any given app. AppFour’s latest creation also ships with an Apps Complication that can be placed on your watch face and serve as a shortcut to the same app list you can open by swiping. Overall, Launcher for Android Wear is not a revolutionary piece of mobile software by any means, but it works as intended and provides users with even more options for using their smartwatch.

The app itself can be downloaded from the Google Play Store free of charge by following the link below, though you may want to consider getting the paid version of Launcher for Android Wear if you’re planning to use it on a regular basis. While the free version seemingly isn’t missing any major features, the bottom of its app list is populated with ads. Luckily, users can remove all ads from the app by paying a one-time fee of $2.99. Refer to the gallery below to see how Launcher for Android Wear works in practice.