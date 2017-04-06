Anker PowerLine+ USB-C Cable Review

Anker is pretty well-known for their high-end, but low-priced accessories for smartphones, tablets and even laptops these days. They have a slew of USB-C accessories already available, and now they have the PowerLine+ line of cables. This particular cable is a USB-A to USB-C cable, and it is 6.6-feet long, so needless to say, it’s a pretty long one. Now, this cable does not have Quick Charge functionality, as that is actually from the wall adapter that you plug it into. And we plugged it into the Anker PowerPort Speed 2 during our review, which does support Quick Charge 3.0 and we used it with the LG G6 and it worked great. It charged just as you would expect it too.

You probably noticed two things on this cable. One is the fact that it is a braided cable and the other being the fact that it has a velcro tie around it. Both are great features of this cable (that sounds a bit weird to say, but yeah). With this being a braided cable, it means that the cable is a bit more durable than most of the other cables on the market. Now of course, that also means that it is going to be a bit more expensive, which is the case here, but it won’t break the bank with a regular price of $15.99. Anker added a velcro tie to this cable which is a great idea. It means that you are able to wrap up the cord nice and tidy and toss it into your bag when you’re traveling, or even keep it in your bag at work, without worrying about the cable getting tangled up or damage. It’s something that’s really simple, but really nice to have here.

The length of the PowerLine+ is perhaps the best feature of this cable. Having a 6.6-foot long cable is definitely nice to have. It means you can plug it in next to your bed and use your phone in bed while it’s charging, even if you are pretty far away from the outlet. It also means that you can plug it into a battery pack in your backpack and use the phone at the same time, because you have that extra space. It also works great in the car with different car chargers. This is one of those cables that you should pick up for just about any device that is USB-C, like the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and even the Huawei Mate 9. It’s also arguably a whole lot more durable than most of those other cables that come in the box.

If you are wanting to pick up the Anker PowerLine+ USB-C Cable, which you really should, it is available on Amazon. Anker is selling it in black and the red color that we have here, for $15.99 (at the time of writing this review). This cable also works with other USB-C products like the MacBook Pro, Chromebook Pixel and even the Pixel C.