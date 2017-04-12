Android Pay Gains Mobile Banking App Integration

Android Pay is gaining mobile banking app integration this week as Google has just announced that in partnership with a few different major banks it’s now easier than it’s ever been to get started with using Android Pay. With this new integration feature, users who want to add their bank cards to Android Pay for using mobile payments can do so from inside of their mobile banking app instead of having to enter all of their card’s information in the Android Pay app, though it’s still possible of course to use this method if users want to. Having said that, adding cards through your mobile banking app will be a lot easier as your card information will already be there.

At the moment there are only five different banks which have this new integration with Android Pay and this includes USAA, mBank, Bank of New Zealand, Bank of America, and Discover. This leaves things pretty limited for the moment as only customers of these banks are able to add cards to Android Pay from their respective banking apps, but Google is working to bring this functionality to more banking apps in the future, so just like with Android Pay support for your bank, this particular function of the mobile payment platform is simply a waiting game.

Google doesn’t give any sort of indication on how long it will be before more banking apps have this capability so it could be a month or it could be a few months. At the rate that Google has been expanding support for Android Pay though it’s not likely that it will take too long to at least add a few more into the mix. In fact, Google just added support for Android Pay to 13 more U.S. banks just a couple of days ago and they have been expanding support pretty steadily for quite a while, so the same thing could happen with the new mobile banking app integration. Ultimately Google says that this new feature of Android Pay is something that the banks themselves will be alerting customers to though app updates, so if your bank isn’t listed here as having a supported app, then you’ll want to keep an eye on your mobile banking app to see when and if the feature ends up being added in at some point.