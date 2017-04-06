Android O Supports Automatic Notification Timeouts

The first developer preview of Android O ships with support for automatic notification timeouts, meaning notifications pushed by any app can disappear on their own after a set amount of time even if they haven’t been seen, Android developer João Dias has learned after spotting the feature in the Notification Builder section of Android O’s documentation. Dias has already updated his AutoNotification Tasker plugin to support this newly uncovered functionality, and a short demonstration of his latest creation can be seen in the video below.

While support for notification timeouts in Android O only works for apps whose developers specifically code their creations with that feature in mind, it’s possible to intercept notifications that never disappear and replace them with ones that do. In fact, that’s exactly what Dias’ Tasker plugin AutoNotification does, and more similar mobile solutions will likely hit the Google Play Store later this year. Naturally, that’s only if Google intends to keep the feature in future Android O builds seeing how a lot of things can change between the first developer preview of the operating system and an actual stable release, but given the convenient nature of this newly uncovered functionality, it’s reasonable to presume that it isn’t going anywhere.

Regarding the new major Android update itself, Google previously revealed that Android O builds on the work done with Nougat in numerous aspects, especially the battery-saving one. In order to maximize battery life, Android O will introduce a number of performance tweaks and automatically limit background activity of apps, all while shipping with a broad range of new features that will make the operating system even more versatile. Among other things, the latest major iteration of Android will ship with a picture-in-picture (PiP) mode inspired by that of Android TV and provide users with the ability to categorize notifications by Channels, i.e. give them a larger degree of control over notifications they opt to receive. Android O also debuts adaptive icons, improved keyboard navigation, and better audio performance, as well as support for Autofill application programming interfaces (APIs) and native compatibility with wide color gamut displays. Google has yet to reveal when first stable builds of Android O will start rolling out, but more information on its availability will likely follow by mid-May when Google I/O 2017 is scheduled to take place.