Android Nougat Now Rolling Out To Sprint’s HTC One M9

Sprint’s HTC One M9 is now in the process of receiving its update to Android 7.0 (Nougat). The update was confirmed today by a HTC release which details that the update is now on its way to the Sprint variant of the One M9. The update comes with software version 4.27.651.4, and along with Android Nougat, also includes an Android security patch level up to February 2017. Owners of the Sprint HTC One M9 should now have the update waiting on their device, although if the prompt is not showing, users can manually check for the update by heading to ‘Settings’, then to ‘System updates’, followed by ‘HTC software update’, and ‘Check now.’ At which point the update should show if ready, along with the option to the download and install the update.

As is usually the case with an update, HTC recommends One M9 owners ensure the environment for updating their device is optimal. For instance, HTC recommends setting aside 20 minutes for the update to be fully downloaded and applied. Likewise, HTC suggests users ensure that the One M9 is showing a better level of at least 35-percent, or connect the device to a charger during the update. That is in addition, to ensuring that the device downloads and applies the update while on a reliable Wi-Fi signal.

With this being an update to Android 7.0, it is a significantly bigger update than what the device would normally encounter during the more routine updates that come through in the year. So it may take longer than expected to initially download and for the update to be applied. However, with its larger size and longer application time, Android 7.0 does bring with it a number of major improvements to the operating system, including among other things, the ability to run two apps side by side. It is also worth noting that this is the second major update the HTC One M9 has received, following its receipt of Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) back in February of last year. So there is a strong possibility that this will be the last major update the device receives. In any case, full update details and instructions for how to download and apply the update to the Sprint HTC One M9 can be found through the link below.