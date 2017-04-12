Android Founder Andy Rubin Is Teasing A New Product

Android founder Andy Rubin looks to be teasing a new product over on his Twitter page at the moment and judging by the image it seems like it could be a 360-degree camera, though there is no confirmation just yet on what it might be. The image which can be seen above shows a colleague of Rubin’s working on a project, and Rubin’s tweet tasks users of the social platform to guess what the project is, while also stating that the first person to guess correctly will receive an autographed version of the product once it’s been completed. That could be a ways down the road but there are already plenty of people chiming in on what the product is and many seem to agree that it’s a 360-degree camera.

More than that though it appears that quite a few users also think that it could be some sort of photo and video stitching software for 360-degree photos and videos, and both ideas are good possibilities but it’s also possible that the product could be both of these things rolled up into one product that has the ability to shoot and record 360-degree photos and videos and then stitch them for editing. At this point there is really no way to know for sure but Rubin is sure to tease more details about whatever it is they’re working on once it gets closer to being final, and eventually the product may be unveiled.

Rubin is mostly known in the world of technology as the man behind the creation of Android but more recently Rubin has been working on a new smartphone under his company called Essential, and this is at least one other product that they’re working on, perhaps with the intention of unveiling both it and the upcoming smartphone at the same time. That being said, there’s no indication of how far along this particular product is in development but it certainly looks like Essential could have a working prototype up and running, and if that’s the case then an unveiling may not be too far in the future.