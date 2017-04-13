Android Auto-Compatible 2018 Kia Rio Announced

This week, the New York International Auto Show is taking place, and many car makers are making announcements about new and refreshed models. Including Kia, who just announced the 2018 Rio. And as expected, given that Kia has already been a big proponent of Android Auto, it does come with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. This is the fourth-generation of their subcompact car, and the company is hoping to nab some customers from Ford and Chevrolet, who sell the most subcompact cars, at least in the US.

The Kia Rio is available as a 4-door or 5-door sedan, and the company is fusing technology along with the latest safety features, so that drivers can feel safe while driving the Kia Rio. Kia has added a new grille to the front of the Rio, and there’s also redesigned headlamps that have a sweeping back look. The overall design of the Kia Rio is quite stunning, in comparison to the older models. Which is arguably a low bar, but definitely nice to see. The 2018 Rio is a tad longer and wider, and while many people likely won’t notice this difference, it does help provide more room in the cabin and make the car feel a bit more roomy than the previous Rio.

At this point, Kia has not announced when the 2018 Rio will be at your local dealer, but it should be in the fall. The Rio does come with Android Auto standard, so you won’t need to shell out extra money to get this feature. Android Auto allows you to plug in your phone and use the car for making phone calls. But you can also stream your favorite music through a bevy of different music apps, as well as using Google Maps for navigation, which is arguably a lot better than what most car makers bundle into their Infotainment system. Android Auto is always changing and getting better, so fortunately you won’t have to wait long to see changes to Android Auto, like you would with the built-in Kia Infotainment system.