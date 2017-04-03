Android 7.1.2 Nougat Factory & OTA Images Are Up

Android 7.1.2 Nougat Factory and OTA images are up as it seems Google has just recently posted them up to their respective pages at the Google Developers website. For those that tend to follow this kind of thing regarding Android software or for those who likely flash new software to their Nexus and Pixel devices manually, this might not be much of a shock as the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update seems to have started hitting Pixel and Nexus devices over the weekend. Having said that, new software updates are usually sent out in batches so not everyone was bound to get the update at once.

Now with the Factory Images and OTA Images available for users to download and install themselves, it’s quite likely that more users are going to start seeing the OTA update for Android 7.1.2 Nougat come to their devices throughout the week, though it’s not clear what Google’s rhyme or reason will be in terms of where they send the updates to first, so if you have a compatible device you’ll want to keep an eye out for the update alerts just in case, or check manually to see if the update is available by heading to the software updates section of your device’s settings menu.

The other option if you’re not keen on waiting for the update to come to your device over-the-air is of course to flash the software manually. If you’re planning to go through with this method you can grab the correct images from the buttons below depending on whether you want the Factory Image or the OTA Image. Images appear to be available for the Pixel and Pixel XL, the Nexus 6P, the Nexus 5X, the Pixel C, and the Nexus Player, so all you have to do is click the link for your specific device for the image type you want and follow Google’s instructions on how to flash it. This follows the Factory and OTA Images for the April 2017 Android Security Patch which just landed earlier this morning, so if you haven’t grabbed those yet you can download the file you need and do everything in one go.