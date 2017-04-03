Android 6.0 Update For OPPO R9, R9 Plus and F1s Arrives

Today OPPO announced it has started the roll-out of the Android 6.0 Marshmallow update for its R9, R9 Plus, and F1s models. It’s 2017 and while most phones are getting Android 7.0 Nougat, others are barely being upgraded to Marshmallow. It’s the case for these three devices, which were launched in early 2016 with Android 5.0 Lollipop out of the box.

On top of bringing Marshmallow-specific features to these three phones, OPPO says the new build also bestows dual-SIM capabilities with 4G+3G compatibility. OPPO’s Android 6.0 will come with the company’s own ColorOS interface – a typical Chinese UI that tries to emulate Apple’s iOS look and succeeds up to a point. OPPO notes that before users begin the update process, they should back up all their data. On top of that, R9, R9 Plus, and F1s owners need to make sure their devices are charged more than 40% and have at least 1.5GB of free storage (on phone or microSD card slot).

Announced in the early part of 2016, the OPPO R9 comes with a 5.5-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and MediaTek Helio P10 processor under the hood. The chipset works in combination with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot). The phone also features a 16MP main camera with f/2.2, PDAF (phase detection autofocus) plus a 13MP selfie camera. As for the OPPO R9 Plus, the product takes advantage of a larger 6-inch screen, but keeps the same 1920 x 1080 resolution. However, it trades the MediaTek processor for a Snapdragon 625 SoC plus 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage (microSD card available for memory upgrade up to 256GB). The OPPO R9 Plus retains the same 16MP main snapper of its smaller brother but brings forth a more advanced selfie shooter of the 16MP variety with f/2.0. Naturally, the larger model relies on a heftier 4,120 mAh battery compared to the 2,850 mAh one inside the OPPO R9.

As for the last phone being updated, the F1s model – dubbed the “Selfie Expert” – it boasts a 5.5-inch display wit 1280 x 720 resolution. The phone relies on an octa-core MediaTek MT6755 processor plus 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of built-in storage (a dedicated microSD card slot is available for expansion up to 256GB). OPPO adorned the front of the phone with a 16MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 like in the case of the R9 Plus. As for the main camera, it’s a 13MP sensor with f/2.2, PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and LED flash. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow update is currently available for download from OPPO’s official website in Australia, but the new build will probably be made available in other markets soon enough.