Amazon Launches Fire TV Stick, Expands Alexa Support In UK

Amazon today confirmed that the all-new Fire TV Stick is shipping to customers in the UK. Additionally, the company announced a new software update bringing Alexa to all Fire TV devices in the UK, including the first-generation Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, as well as the Amazon Fire TV boasting 4K capabilities. The new Amazon Fire TV Stick is available for purchase in the UK for the price of £39.99 and can be acquired through Amazon’s official website as well as a variety of retail partners in the country.

Amazon first announced the new Amazon Fire TV Stick for the UK market in early February when prospective buyers got the chance to pre-order the device, and today the Amazon Fire TV Stick is shipping to customers according to the plan. For readers who may be unfamiliar with the device, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is, as its moniker suggests, a TV dongle equipped with an HDMI output for TV sets featuring an HDMI port. The stick draws energy via a microUSB port, and is paired with a remote control featuring Amazon Alexa on-board. Alexa is the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) assistant based in the cloud, and can be used for a wide variety of voice commands including simple tasks like playback controls, or more complex commands such as ordering a Lyft or an Uber, or checking stock prices, news, and other useful information.

As for the existing Amazon customers in the UK who happen to own the first generation of Amazon Fire TV Sticks or Fire TVs including the 4K model, the company is launching a new software update adding Alexa integration to all of those devices. Furthermore, customers who own an Amazon TV product that lacks a remote will still be able to access Alexa following the software update by using the Fire TV application available on Android OS and iOS devices. As far as prospective Amazon Fire TV Stick buyers in the UK are concerned, the product is available from the company’s online shop as well as through various retail partners including Argos, Dixons Carphone, Tesco, John Lewis, Maplin, and Shop Direct.